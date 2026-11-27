The Secret Is Out
Is There a Lack of Funding for the Planned MRI in Schärding?
As part of a major expansion project, Schärding Hospital is set to receive its own MRI machine. However, four bids for the construction work have now been withdrawn due to “insufficient funds.” In response to an inquiry from the “Krone,” the Upper Austrian Health Holding assures that the schedule will still be met.
The expansion plan for the hospital has been in place for some time and was presented by state policymakers under the title “Schärding Hospital 2025+”: The plan calls for consolidating outpatient clinics, adjusting bed capacity, expanding acute geriatric care, and creating palliative care beds. In Schärding, people have been waiting a long time to get started on this project, which also includes an extension to house the new MRI machine. But now, of all things, problems have apparently arisen with the bidding process. On the federal government’s procurement portal, a revocation notice is noted for four contracts related to the hospital. A closer look at these publicly available documents reveals the reason: there is mention of a “decision by the procuring entity due to insufficient funds.” This affects the ventilation, heating, and cooling systems, plumbing, and electrical engineering.
Without electricity and heating, it will not be possible to operate an MRI machine, for which an expansion is planned. I am eager to hear the explanation.
Peter Binder, SPÖ
Bild: MecGreenie
Peter Binder, a member of the supervisory board of the healthcare holding company and the SPÖ’s spokesperson on health issues, expressed his confusion: “Without electricity and heating, it will not be possible to operate the MRI scanner, for which an expansion is planned. I’m looking forward to the explanations and to seeing what cost developments we can still expect. I assume we’ll be kept informed by the Supervisory Board.”
Bids Exceeded the Budget
The Upper Austrian Health Holding explains that the bids submitted by the companies in the bidding process exceeded the previously budgeted amounts, which is why the cancellation was necessary. The start of construction in 2027 is therefore by no means in jeopardy, nor is the commissioning of the new MRI machine, which is scheduled for late 2027.
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