The expansion plan for the hospital has been in place for some time and was presented by state policymakers under the title “Schärding Hospital 2025+”: The plan calls for consolidating outpatient clinics, adjusting bed capacity, expanding acute geriatric care, and creating palliative care beds. In Schärding, people have been waiting a long time to get started on this project, which also includes an extension to house the new MRI machine. But now, of all things, problems have apparently arisen with the bidding process. On the federal government’s procurement portal, a revocation notice is noted for four contracts related to the hospital. A closer look at these publicly available documents reveals the reason: there is mention of a “decision by the procuring entity due to insufficient funds.” This affects the ventilation, heating, and cooling systems, plumbing, and electrical engineering.