An Exclusive Advent Evening for “Krone” Readers

On Thursday, December 10, starting at 5:30 p.m., a very special highlight awaits “Krone” readers. Claus Pandi, editor-in-chief of the “Salzburg Krone,” and Dieter Ehrengruber, managing director of Gut Aiderbichl, are jointly inviting 50 pairs of “Krone” subscribers to an exclusive Christmas celebration in Henndorf. The focus will be on a reflective evening where we’ll look back on the past year together and enjoy the anticipation of Christmas. Simply fill out the form below by the entry deadline of December 1 at 9:00 a.m., and you’ll be entered into the drawing.