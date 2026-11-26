As a “Krone” subscriber
Experience the Magic of Advent at Gut Aiderbichl
Sparkling lights, warming punch, and encounters with animals: When Gut Aiderbichl in Henndorf near Salzburg is aglow with festive splendor, the Advent season becomes a truly special experience. The “Krone,” in partnership with Gut Aiderbichl, invites you to an exclusive Christmas Eve celebration on December 10 and is giving away 50 pairs of tickets!
When the scent of punch and Christmas treats wafts through the air and the entire estate glows with festive lights, Christmas magic is guaranteed! Through January 6, 2027, Gut Aiderbichl in Henndorf near Salzburg transforms into an atmospheric Advent paradise that delights visitors with its unique combination of a deep love for animals and a contemplative Christmas atmosphere.
Encounters with Animals in a Christmas Paradise
In the heart of the Salzburg Lake District, a very special kind of Christmas market awaits visitors. Lovingly decorated stalls, regional delicacies, warming punch, and fragrant mulled wine invite you to linger. But the real highlight is the farm’s animal residents, who have found a loving and safe home here.
Whether it’s curious ponies, friendly donkeys, llamas, or cats—at Gut Aiderbichl, the Christmas season becomes an unforgettable experience for the whole family. Here, visitors can meet the rescued animals, learn their stories, and escape the pre-Christmas hustle and bustle for a few hours.
An Exclusive Advent Evening for “Krone” Readers
On Thursday, December 10, starting at 5:30 p.m., a very special highlight awaits “Krone” readers. Claus Pandi, editor-in-chief of the “Salzburg Krone,” and Dieter Ehrengruber, managing director of Gut Aiderbichl, are jointly inviting 50 pairs of “Krone” subscribers to an exclusive Christmas celebration in Henndorf. The focus will be on a reflective evening where we’ll look back on the past year together and enjoy the anticipation of Christmas. Simply fill out the form below by the entry deadline of December 1 at 9:00 a.m., and you’ll be entered into the drawing.
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