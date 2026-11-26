One plan is still on paper, the other is already digital

The State Court of Auditors also demands that the legally valid zoning plan be implemented digitally; currently, it still exists only in paper form. It could then also be “merged” with the hazard zone map, which is already available in a valid digital version.

42,000 properties affected

“The address, building, and housing registry must also be integrated into the DORIS system. It provides a basis for risk assessment and the identification of potential hazards. This applies above all to the approximately 42,000 properties located in one of the three hazard zones,” the Court of Auditors states.