13 Years After the Flood:
Slow Implementation of Flood Protection Measures Draws Criticism
During this year’s drought, flooding was not an issue in Upper Austria, but it will become one again. This is because climate change is intensifying extreme weather events. The State Court of Auditors has scrutinized flood protection measures in the Eferding Basin and identified several areas for criticism.
“But although the political advisory board for the flood protection project was established as early as October 2013, the project remains unfinished even after about 13 years,” says Court of Auditors Director Rudolf Hoscher, addressing the main point of criticism. The auditors acknowledge that a swift response was made in 2013 and that the decision to implement flood protection in the Eferding Basin—where eleven municipalities were affected by the flooding—was made promptly. But implementation has been slow. As a result, areas across Upper Austria totaling the size of 570 soccer fields—located in high-risk zones—are still zoned as building land.
Enforcement measures should also be reviewed
The LRH is critical of the fact that the structural flood protection measures in the Eferding Basin have not yet been implemented. “The State of Upper Austria should utilize all available options to ensure the rapid implementation of flood protection measures and support mutually agreed-upon solutions in the process,” says Hoscher. “The granting of compulsory powers—as a last resort—should nevertheless be examined on a case-by-case basis,” adds the LRH director.
Dangerous Special Funding
The auditors view the fact that the State of Upper Austria pledged special funding in the spring of 2025—and de facto also covered the municipalities’ costs—as a risk: “We view this 100-percent coverage of the municipalities’ share of the costs critically. Based on the precedent set in the Eferding Basin, stakeholders in future flood protection projects could demand that the State of Upper Austria cover 100 percent of the costs.”
One plan is still on paper, the other is already digital
The State Court of Auditors also demands that the legally valid zoning plan be implemented digitally; currently, it still exists only in paper form. It could then also be “merged” with the hazard zone map, which is already available in a valid digital version.
42,000 properties affected
“The address, building, and housing registry must also be integrated into the DORIS system. It provides a basis for risk assessment and the identification of potential hazards. This applies above all to the approximately 42,000 properties located in one of the three hazard zones,” the Court of Auditors states.
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