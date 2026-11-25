Winter is on its way
“Some places could see up to 15 centimeters”
Hooray, it’s snowing! At least fans of the white stuff are likely to be delighted by the snowfall forecast for Thursday. Meteorologists expect a generous blanket of snow, up to 15 centimeters deep, to cover the entire country. And it’s expected to stick around—because it’s staying cold.
“The snowfall will spread from the south across the entire country on Thursday morning,” says meteorologist Maximilian Stärz of GeoSphere Austria, uttering the words that winter fans have been eagerly awaiting. The fact that it’s snowing on November 26 is less unusual than the fact that the snowfall is widespread.
Focus on the lowlands
“In the southern regions of Upper Austria, it may still rain at first. That’s also where the least amount of snow will fall over the course of the day. The heaviest snowfall will be in the lowlands and the Mühlviertel,” says Stärz. He expects five to ten centimeters of snowfall, with some areas possibly seeing as much as 15 centimeters.
Wintery Conditions Will Persist
And the chances that the snow cover will remain are actually quite good. “On Friday and Saturday, temperatures will reach a high of two degrees; Sunday will be a bit milder,” the meteorologist notes. While Friday is expected to remain overcast, high-pressure conditions will prevail over the weekend. “The low-lying fog could persist, though,” says Stärz. A look at the weather maps shows that no further snowfall is in sight for the time being. On Monday, it’s expected to get a bit milder at five degrees, but toward the weekend next week, the temperature curve will dip again.
Ski Resorts Ahead of the Season Start
Cold weather and snowfall should also play into the hands of local ski resorts. Hinterstoder and Hochficht kick off the season on November 28, and Feuerkogel opens on December 1. Dachstein West follows on December 4, and the Kasberg and Wurzeralm open the next day.
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