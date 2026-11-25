Wintery Conditions Will Persist

And the chances that the snow cover will remain are actually quite good. “On Friday and Saturday, temperatures will reach a high of two degrees; Sunday will be a bit milder,” the meteorologist notes. While Friday is expected to remain overcast, high-pressure conditions will prevail over the weekend. “The low-lying fog could persist, though,” says Stärz. A look at the weather maps shows that no further snowfall is in sight for the time being. On Monday, it’s expected to get a bit milder at five degrees, but toward the weekend next week, the temperature curve will dip again.