Fendrich, Stöckl, Assinger

Of course, this also means the end of the road for Armin Assinger (62) as host of the long-running TV hit. The show was launched in 2000 by Rainhard Fendrich (71), carried on by Barbara Stöckl (63) from 2000 to 2002, and has since been hosted by the former ski racer. Incidentally, it was Assinger himself who always saw a glimmer of hope on the horizon for the cult show and believed it would continue.