After 27 years...
The end of the “Millionenshow” on ORF is now official
ORF’s highest-paid host, Armin Assinger, held out hope until the very end, but the show (including the host’s salary) cannot withstand the cost pressures currently facing public broadcasting.
Rumors have been circulating for some time both on and off the ORF’s Küniglberg campus, but insiders make it clear in a behind-the-scenes interview with the “Krone”: A clean slate has long since been drawn here. In plain language, that means ten more episodes of the “Millionenshow,” and then it’s all over.
Fendrich, Stöckl, Assinger
Of course, this also means the end of the road for Armin Assinger (62) as host of the long-running TV hit. The show was launched in 2000 by Rainhard Fendrich (71), carried on by Barbara Stöckl (63) from 2000 to 2002, and has since been hosted by the former ski racer. Incidentally, it was Assinger himself who always saw a glimmer of hope on the horizon for the cult show and believed it would continue.
Although the ratings (most recently, the celebrity “Millionenshow” averaged 506,000 viewers and a 23 percent market share in the advertising-relevant target group) remain respectable and impressive, the cost issue and the overall situation are apparently overwhelming.
High Costs Amid a Tight Budget Situation
By current standards of public broadcasting (also a topic of discussion today at the Foundation Board), which is projected to report a net loss of 37.1 million euros for the entire group in 2027, this is unsustainable. This is especially true given that production costs per recording in Cologne amount to approximately 200,000 euros. Extrapolated over a year, the total cost is ultimately estimated at five million euros.
Industry professionals are divided on whether the show’s format would be better suited to a commercial network anyway—as is the case in Germany with “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” on RTL. However, that would be nearly impossible to finance. Moreover, stations like ServusTV have long since (and successfully) been relying on their own quiz formats anyway.
ORF’s Top Earners
And while private broadcasters don’t discuss salaries—such as that of Assinger’s German counterpart, Günther Jauch (who reportedly earns 125,000 euros per episode)—it’s a completely different story at ORF. As a look at the updated salary list of ORF stars and managers shows, the popular Carinthian is now at the top of the pack with annual earnings of over 300,000 euros.
Of course, nothing about this is officially published, because Armin Assinger is not an ORF employee and is therefore—despite his earnings via a production company and advertising contracts—not included in the transparency report.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.