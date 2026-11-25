New Center
44 Million Euros Invested in Dental Health
The Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK) has built a new center in Linz—and it’s pulling out all the stops. The goal is to spruce up its image, which isn’t quite as outdated as it used to be, even to the outside world. The construction cost a whopping 44 million euros.
When you get your teeth checked here, you often get your smile back: The Austrian Health Holding (ÖGK) has opened a new dental health center on Granisonstraße in Linz—at a cost of nearly 44 million euros. “This is a milestone and the most modern outpatient clinic in all of Austria,” says Albert Maringer, chairman of the ÖGK’s regional committee, proudly. The clinic has been treating patients since October 19.
Anything is possible
The sheer demand is evident from the fact that 141 people were treated on the very first day. Seventeen dentists are on staff, with 23 dental chairs at their disposal. The center also offers a full range of prosthodontic services. There is no difference from a “regular” dentist, because patients can also receive treatments that are not covered by the ÖGK and must be paid for out of pocket. “We operate in the free market,” says Maringer. Contrary to widespread belief, the clinic doesn’t just treat patients in pain; you can also make a “regular” appointment for a checkup.
Comprehensive Services
“However, our hygiene standards are on par with those of a hospital,” emphasizes the medical director, Dr. Andrea Koren. For children, people with disabilities, and seniors, there are dedicated areas where all their needs can be addressed. The clinic has partnerships with the KUK and the Hospital of the Sisters of Mercy.
I started working here right after college, and I love it. I like that we work as a team here and that everyone can contribute their expertise.
Valentina Pühringer (29), Zahnärztin im ZGZ
Bild: Gerald Schwab
It’s also exciting that working at the outpatient clinic is particularly valued by young doctors. “I started here right after finishing my studies, and I love it. I like that we work as a team here and everyone can contribute their expertise,” says Valentina Pühringer (29), for example. Plus: You don’t have to worry about paperwork, dealing with government agencies, or managing staff. “That’s what makes it interesting, of course,” says Maringer. But the practice wants to continue growing and investing, because automation and digitalization are becoming increasingly important in the field of dental health as well.
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