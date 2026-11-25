Anything is possible

The sheer demand is evident from the fact that 141 people were treated on the very first day. Seventeen dentists are on staff, with 23 dental chairs at their disposal. The center also offers a full range of prosthodontic services. There is no difference from a “regular” dentist, because patients can also receive treatments that are not covered by the ÖGK and must be paid for out of pocket. “We operate in the free market,” says Maringer. Contrary to widespread belief, the clinic doesn’t just treat patients in pain; you can also make a “regular” appointment for a checkup.