The LASK coach highlighted Bodø/Glimt’s physical strength and pointed out that the core of the squad for the four-time Norwegian champions and current runners-up has remained largely unchanged for years. He also noted that the team must be prepared for difficult playing conditions. “It’ll be completely different because the ball bounces differently, and we’re not used to it since we haven’t trained on it yet,” Kühbauer said on Monday before departing for the far north.