Here in the live ticker
Bodø/Glimt vs. LASK – LIVE starting at 6:45 p.m.
Matchday 5 of the Champions League: LASK is on the road against Bodö/Glimt. We’ll be reporting live starting at 6:45 p.m. – see the live ticker below.
Here’s the live ticker:
The Linz team is battling Bodö/Glimt 80 kilometers north of the Arctic Circle on treacherous artificial turf, looking to secure another win after two recent victories to keep their chances of advancing to the knockout stage alive. However, the Norwegian league leaders are known for being particularly strong at home, a fact that several top European teams have recently experienced firsthand.
So far this calendar year, Bodø/Glimt has played five home games in the Champions League. They won four of them—against Manchester City, Inter Milan, Sporting Lisbon, and Borussia Dortmund. Three weeks ago, Lille managed a 0-0 draw at Aspmyra Stadium, which holds just under 8,000 spectators. Of their last 15 league matches, Bodø/Glimt has won 14.
These results are warning enough for LASK coach Dietmar Kühbauer. “They caused a sensation in the Champions League last year (note: advancing to the round of 16),” warned the Burgenland native, but he also emphasized: “We’re going there to get a good result.”
LASK “on equal footing” with Bodø/Glimt
Kühbauer sees his team as “on equal footing” with Bodø/Glimt, which has four points after four league matches—two fewer than LASK. “I don’t want to talk any opponent up or down. It all depends on how we approach the game there,” said the 55-year-old.
The LASK coach highlighted Bodø/Glimt’s physical strength and pointed out that the core of the squad for the four-time Norwegian champions and current runners-up has remained largely unchanged for years. He also noted that the team must be prepared for difficult playing conditions. “It’ll be completely different because the ball bounces differently, and we’re not used to it since we haven’t trained on it yet,” Kühbauer said on Monday before departing for the far north.
In Bodø, the sun sets before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, and temperatures around freezing are expected. Kühbauer announced that he would be wearing long underwear. Among others, the coach will have to do without starting defender Andres Andrade, who suffered an ankle injury on Saturday during the 2-1 win over Hartberg.
Jungwirth Is Aware of the Unique Challenges of Artificial Turf
Lukas Jungwirth, on the other hand, will be in the lineup and believes he and his team are ready for the challenge—despite the unfamiliar artificial turf. “Of course, the ball behaves differently there, but it doesn’t bounce erratically. The ball will definitely be faster, but we’ll be well prepared,” promised the ÖFB goalkeeper.
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