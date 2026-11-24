Take Precautions

The flame of a candle can reach 1,400 degrees Celsius in the outer zone, Schwabegger said. Among the most important preventive measures are placing candles securely and keeping them at a safe distance from flammable materials such as curtains. In addition, candles should be supervised, or LED lights should be used instead. Smoke detectors help detect a fire early. Furthermore, suitable fire extinguishing agents must be within reach at all times. Schwabegger recommended purchasing a fire blanket. This is also useful in the kitchen—grease fires must never be extinguished with water.