46 deaths last year
Handling Candles: Fire Risk Rises During Advent
The risk of fire increases during the Advent and Christmas season. The Austrian Road Safety Board (KFV) warns that residential fires are on the rise, particularly due to the use of candles. In 2025, 46 people lost their lives in fires.
Last year, 1,341 fires in Austria were caused by open flames and fire, according to data from fire prevention agencies. Forty-six people died in fires in 2025, and five of these incidents were triggered by candles, officials said Tuesday at a press conference.
Small Fires Often Extinguished by Residents Themselves
“We expect an increase in residential fires in the coming months,” said KFV Executive Director Johanna Trauner-Karner. It is assumed that many cases go unreported, as small fires in their early stages are often extinguished by residents themselves. For this reason, a survey was conducted among 4,115 respondents. Fourteen percent reported having already experienced a fire in their own home.
According to those affected, 50 percent of fires caused by open flames were attributed to regular candles, 18 percent to Advent wreath candles, and seven percent to candles on Christmas trees. In addition, many fires start in the kitchen.
“Take Prevention Appeals Seriously”
Fire is also a major issue for his industry, reported Christian Eltner, Secretary General of the Association of Austrian Insurance Companies. As a result, 3.3 billion euros in claims payments were made over the past five years; in 2025, the figure was 754 million euros. Both the amount of claims paid and the number of claims are on the rise. He urged people to take prevention warnings seriously. After all, “Insurance companies pay for financial losses, but they cannot compensate for human suffering.”
500 Fires Caused by Candles
“Fires related to open flames and fire are common,” emphasized Günther Schwabegger, press spokesperson for the Fire Prevention Office for Upper Austria (BVS OÖ). In 2025, 1,341 fires were caused by open flames and fire. According to statistics, about a quarter of these—or roughly 330 per year—were related to candles. Including unreported cases, it is estimated that there are “well over 500” fires caused by candles per year in Austria.
Take Precautions
The flame of a candle can reach 1,400 degrees Celsius in the outer zone, Schwabegger said. Among the most important preventive measures are placing candles securely and keeping them at a safe distance from flammable materials such as curtains. In addition, candles should be supervised, or LED lights should be used instead. Smoke detectors help detect a fire early. Furthermore, suitable fire extinguishing agents must be within reach at all times. Schwabegger recommended purchasing a fire blanket. This is also useful in the kitchen—grease fires must never be extinguished with water.
Schwabegger demonstrated to members of the press how a burning Advent wreath can be extinguished with such a blanket. “You can protect yourself with the fire blanket. Hold it in front of your body.” Then you drape it over the fire to smother the flames. If the fire has spread, you must get yourself and others to safety, close the doors to the burning room, and call the fire department.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.