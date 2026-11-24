Provincial Councilwoman Removed from Office
It’s official: Eleven emergency medical stations to be closed
Eleven fewer emergency medical stations, but new emergency response structures—the controversial reform of Lower Austria’s healthcare system is now a done deal. On Tuesday, the state government approved the necessary contracts. This clears the way for a reduction from the current 32 to 21 emergency medical stations in the future. But the decision not only brings relief; it also highlights the deep political rifts within the state government.
State Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP) took an unusual step to achieve this. Because the contract still needed for the reform had not been submitted by SPÖ Provincial Health Minister Eva Prischl, she promptly tasked Provincial Councilors Anton Kasser (ÖVP) and Martin Antauer (FPÖ) with presenting it. Both agreements were subsequently approved by the state government.
State Governor Speaks of an “Urgent Call for Help”
“The state must keep its word. And I assure you, it will,” Mikl-Leitner stated. She said she had acted in the interests of the Red Cross and the Samaritan Association. An “urgent call for help” had previously come from both rescue organizations. The necessary agreements had been sitting on Prischl’s desk since September.
The SPÖ had spoken out against the closures and cited a resolution passed at a party convention. Prischl herself was unable to attend the meeting due to illness. According to Mikl-Leitner, however, she appeared relieved upon hearing the news of the implementation.
Things Will Get Serious Starting Next April
Specifically, eleven locations are set to be closed as of April 1, 2027. The affected locations are Aspang, Groß-Enzersdorf, Groß Gerungs, Hainburg, Klosterneuburg, Pöggstall, Purkersdorf, Raabs, Retz, Waidhofen an der Ybbs, and Ybbs. This leaves 21 emergency medical service stations.
The reform is part of the Health Plan 2040+. Among the reasons cited for the reorganization are a shortage of doctors, the impending wave of retirements among emergency physicians, and changes to training guidelines.
In the future, emergency care will rely more heavily on other emergency response structures. In particular, plans call for the expansion of Type C ambulances (RTW-C), which will be staffed by specially trained emergency medical technicians. In the long term, 87 such locations are planned. In addition, there will be a tele-emergency physician service, an expanded first-responder system, and an expansion of air ambulance services.
Experts acknowledge longer response times
Support for the reform comes from the Austrian Society for Emergency and Disaster Medicine (ÖNK). In its statement, the society concludes that the closure of the eleven locations, combined with the planned accompanying measures, does not suggest a deterioration in emergency care. However, this is contingent on the new RTW-C units being reliably staffed with sufficiently qualified personnel.
Longer response times for emergency physicians in some regions are certainly acknowledged. A greater workload on individual remaining locations is also expected. The SPÖ, on the other hand, had cited a counter-report by emergency medicine specialist Matthias Fischer. This report warns of a deterioration in care due to longer response times. According to the report, these could increase on average from 12.4 to 14.5 minutes.
Unusual Interference in the Powersof
The process leading to the decision is also politically noteworthy. Mikl-Leitner invoked Section 16 of the provincial government’s rules of procedure. This provision allows the provincial governor to entrust another member of the government with reporting or implementation duties if a member fails to fulfill their obligations.
According to reports, this reshuffling applies only to this session. Prischl thus remains responsible for the further implementation of the reform. While a permanent revocation of authority would be possible, it is a rarity in Lower Austria.
The presidents of the Red Cross and the Samaritan Association, Hans Ebner and Hannes Sauer, were also present at the session. Both organizations had pressed for a swift joint decision. With the contracts now approved, the political deadlock has been resolved for the time being. Implementation of the reform is scheduled to begin in April 2027.
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