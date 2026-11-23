“Don’t Silence Us”
Ombudswoman Makes Hate Mail Public
These messages are shocking: Ombudswoman Gaby Schwarz (ÖVP) has been facing the most vile insults and hate messages for years. Now she’s breaking her silence, reading aloud from the disgusting emails ...
“Hey Schwarz, you drug-addicted wh*re… How much longer are you going to screw with us, you inhuman slut?”
Or: “Schwarz, you mentally ill, stupid b*tch!”
These are just a few examples from a series of shocking hate messages that Ombudswoman Gaby Schwarz has received in recent years. Sexist insults, personal humiliations, and massive verbal attacks are among the contents of these emails.
Now Schwarz is making the messages public—deliberately and for a serious reason.
“These messages are meant to intimidate and silence”
In the run-up to the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on November 25, the Ombudswoman has decided to readaloudfrom the hate emails. In a video on Instagram, she shows the kind of hostility women can face, even in public office.
“I thought long and hard about whether I should make these disgusting messages public ,” explains Schwarz. But for her, one thing is certain: Silence is not the answer.
“They contain sexist insults, threats, and humiliations, and they all have one thing in common: they’re meant to intimidate and silence.” Her message is clear: “Verbal violence is violence, too!”
With her campaign, Schwarz aims to draw attention to a problem that is often underestimated. After all, violence against women isn’t limited to physical assaults. “Control, verbal abuse, and psychological violence are dangerous warning signs,” warns the ombudswoman.
Whether at home, at work, on the street, or online—women can face assaults and humiliation anywhere. Verbal attacks and sexist remarks, in particular, are often downplayed. This must stop.
An urgent appeal: “Look up, don’t look away!”
Schwarz calls for more courage and moral courage in everyday life. Anyone who witnesses misogynistic insults or inappropriate behavior should not simply look away. Even supposedly harmless sexist jokes should no longer be tolerated. For Schwarz, one thing is clear: “Violence against women is not a private matter.”
Despite the massive hostility, the Ombudswoman intends to continue taking a public stand: “As a woman, as an Ombudswoman, and as a feminist, I will not allow myself to be silenced in the future either,” she makes clear.
This year, too, she is supporting the international “Orange the World” campaign. During the “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence,” she plans to use her social media channels to raise awareness and provide more information about violence against women.
Her closing appeal could hardly be clearer: “Every woman has the right to a life free from violence. Women’s rights are human rights!”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.