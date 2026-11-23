238 artists and countless perspectives

Under the title “Feminist Futures Forever,” a multifaceted panorama unfolds, featuring works by a total of 238 artists. Alongside internationally renowned names such as Marina Abramović, Barbara Kruger, Jenny Holzer, and Yoko Ono, Austrian luminaries like VALIE EXPORT, Maria Lassnig, and Florentina Holzinger are also represented. It becomes clear that feminism is by no means a uniform concept. The exhibited works explore social role models, power dynamics, personal experiences, and the question of what a more just future might look like. Diverse art forms, generations, and perspectives make the exhibition an exciting journey of discovery through the past, present, and future.