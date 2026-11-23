Contest
Experience the “Feminist Futures Forever” art exhibition
Art that moves, provokes, and inspires reflection! With “Feminist Futures Forever,” Belvedere 21 presents an extraordinary exhibition that brings together feminist art from different generations and perspectives. Belvedere is now giving away 5 pairs of tickets, each including an exhibition catalog!
What do international art icons like Marina Abramović, Yoko Ono, and Cindy Sherman have in common? They’re all part of an impressive exhibition that explores social change, equality, and possible futures. Through March 8, 2027, Belvedere 21 in Vienna invites you to discover the diverse facets of feminist art.
238 artists and countless perspectives
Under the title “Feminist Futures Forever,” a multifaceted panorama unfolds, featuring works by a total of 238 artists. Alongside internationally renowned names such as Marina Abramović, Barbara Kruger, Jenny Holzer, and Yoko Ono, Austrian luminaries like VALIE EXPORT, Maria Lassnig, and Florentina Holzinger are also represented. It becomes clear that feminism is by no means a uniform concept. The exhibited works explore social role models, power dynamics, personal experiences, and the question of what a more just future might look like. Diverse art forms, generations, and perspectives make the exhibition an exciting journey of discovery through the past, present, and future.
An Exhibition with a Special History
The exhibition builds on a milestone in Austrian art history: in 1985, the exhibition “Kunst mit Eigen-Sinn” (Art with a Mind of Its Own), initiated by VALIE EXPORT, was presented at the current location of Belvedere 21. It was the first international exhibition by and featuring women in an Austrian federal museum and provided important impetus for the visibility of feminist art.
More than four decades later, “Feminist Futures Forever” revisits this history and connects historical positions with current artistic perspectives. An accompanying video project featuring 18 interviews also gives a voice to participants from the original exhibition. The theme is also explored beyond the exhibition spaces: From December 3 to 5, 2026, artists, curators, and scholars will discuss feminist history and possible futures as part of an international conference.
Enter Now and Win
Would you like to explore one of Vienna’s most exciting art exhibitions with a guest? Then don’t miss this opportunity! The Belvedere is giving away 5 pairs of tickets to the “Feminist Futures Forever” exhibition at Belvedere 21. As a special bonus, each winning pair will receive an exhibition catalog, allowing you to explore the fascinating artworks and their stories at home as well. Enter now and secure your chance to win!
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