Drug Alert
The Sweet High from the Internet Is Booming Like Never Before
Gummy bears and vapes bought online often contain mysterious active ingredients. Experts are warning about novel cannabinoids.
They look like harmless candy, come in colorful packaging, and are just a few clicks away. But behind these seemingly harmless gummy bears may lie a dangerous drug high. We’re talking about THC-laced fruit gummies, which are offered on foreign websites alongside new cannabis alternatives. Consumers often have little way of knowing what’s actually in these products.
Synthetic cannabis found in 41 percent of samples
Figures from the Vienna drug counseling center checkit! show just how dangerous contaminated “weed” can be: Synthetic cannabinoids were detected in 41 percent of the cannabis samples submitted there in 2025. These synthetic active ingredients cannot be detected with the naked eye. Yet they can have a much stronger effect than natural cannabis.
In the worst-case scenario, users face the risk of heart palpitations, seizures, acute psychosis, or loss of consciousness. There is no specific antidote. So-called THC gummy bears are particularly insidious. Unlike when smoked, their effects often don’t kick in until several minutes to several hours later. Anyone who impatiently snacks on them risks an overdose. The high can last up to twelve hours.
These products, designed to look like candy, are specifically intended to appeal to children and adolescents and lower their perception of risk.
Lisa Brunner, Leiterin des Instituts für Suchtprävention der Sucht- und Drogenkoordination Wien
The Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES) also warns against these colorful “drug candies.” Children in particular might mistake them for ordinary gummy bears. Out of approximately 100 suspicious food samples tested, THC was detected in about 70 cases. A large portion of the psychoactive products tested were deemed harmful to health or unsafe.
Insider Spills the Beans: “Demand Was Very High”
A former employee of an Austrian cannabis shop told the “Krone” just how lucrative the drug trade is. When the first HHC products hit the market in late 2021, business changed overnight. “The demand was alarmingly high, especially among young people.” Sales representatives reportedly showed up at the stores regularly with new products and samples. It wasn’t always clear where the merchandise actually came from. Nevertheless, retailers stocked up—because of the high profits.
Facts & Figures
- Active Ingredient: THC
Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the main component of hemp plants and thus the primary psychoactive substance in marijuana. In Austria, however, possession, distribution, and especially the sale of THC are illegal and regulated by the Narcotics Act.
- Active Ingredient HHC
Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC) occurs only in minute traces in the hemp plant and is laboriously produced in laboratories through the dehydration of THC—a semi-synthetic process. The active ingredient did not appear on the drug market until 2021. Consequently, there are not many studies available.
In March 2023, HHC was classified under the New Psychoactive Substances Act in Austria. Demand did not disappear. Instead, the trade shifted to the internet, where sellers advertise new cannabis alternatives and “legal” intoxicants. The Vienna Addiction and Drug Coordination Office criticizes the lack of controls and calls for stricter penalties against manufacturers and dealers.
“The law is totally vague there.”
One thing that must not be forgotten: THC is still illegal in Austria. Such drug-laced candies are permitted under only one condition: “They must be produced from the EU’s specified list of varieties and may not contain more than 0.3 percent THC per gummy bear,” explains Arthur Machac, an expert in narcotics law. As long as these conditions are met, it doesn’t matter how much you order.
However, if these conditions aren’t met: “Then you’re committing a criminal offense.” If you order such hemp snacks from abroad, you’re engaging in cross-border narcotics trafficking—which can result in a prison sentence.
And what about the cannabinoid HHC? “Unfortunately, the law is completely vague on that point,” says Machac. According to the New Psychoactive Substances Act (NPSG), only the sale of this substance for profit is illegal. “Ordering HHC gummy bears isn’t a criminal offense.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.