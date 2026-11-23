“The law is totally vague there.”

One thing that must not be forgotten: THC is still illegal in Austria. Such drug-laced candies are permitted under only one condition: “They must be produced from the EU’s specified list of varieties and may not contain more than 0.3 percent THC per gummy bear,” explains Arthur Machac, an expert in narcotics law. As long as these conditions are met, it doesn’t matter how much you order.