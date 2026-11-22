The numbers speak for themselves: Over the past four years, around 500,000 visitors have flocked to the magical Lumagica Light Park at Murhof in Frohnleiten, presented by “Krone.” And for the fifth edition, which runs through January 10, there’s a first-time feature: “For the first time, it’s really going to feel like Christmas,” says organizer Astrid Perna-Benzinger from the event company Ivents.