Magical Light Park
Win 20 family tickets to Lumagica
You can follow the Nutcracker’s glowing trail until January 10 at Lumagica in Frohnleiten, Styria. This fairy-tale-like light park is definitely worth seeing—with the “Krone,” you can win 20 family tickets.
The numbers speak for themselves: Over the past four years, around 500,000 visitors have flocked to the magical Lumagica Light Park at Murhof in Frohnleiten, presented by “Krone.” And for the fifth edition, which runs through January 10, there’s a first-time feature: “For the first time, it’s really going to feel like Christmas,” says organizer Astrid Perna-Benzinger from the event company Ivents.
Following the Glowing Trail of The Nutcracker
The two-kilometer-long loop trail tells the magical fairy tale of The Nutcracker. More than 1,000 illuminated figures guide visitors of all ages through this enchanting story. “Many of our stations are interactive—the mirror tunnel is sure to be a special highlight,” Perna-Benzinger is convinced.
And with the “Krone,” you’ll also enjoy great discounts at this fantastic light park. Our subscribers pay 20 percent less for an admission ticket—available in our Benefits Section.
Enter to Win
Until December 1, you can also win 20 family tickets (for two adults and two children ages 6 to 14) worth 77 euros each for a date of your choice. Simply fill out the form below by the entry deadline of December 1 at 9:00 a.m., and you’ll be entered into the drawing.
Want to increase your chances of winning? Then we have good news for all subscribers to the “Steirer” newsletter! All participating subscribers—and those who subscribe by the entry deadline—will have double the chance to win! You can find more information and the terms and conditions here.
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