The 22-year-old from the Gmunden district was driving his car on Thursday at 10 p.m. in the Vorchdorf municipal area on the L1242 toward Mühltal. A 19-year-old woman from the Vöcklabruck district was in the passenger seat. According to his own account, the 22-year-old likely lost control of his car due to excessive speed near the Almbrücke under the highway overpass and crashed into both sides of the bridge railing, damaging them.