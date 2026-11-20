28 meters
Engine Block Flung Across the Road After Accident
In Vorchdorf (Upper Austria), a 22-year-old man crashed his car into a bridge railing. The force of the impact ripped the engine block out of the car and hurled it 28 meters across the road. A breathalyzer test revealed that the driver had a blood alcohol level of 0.9 per mille.
The 22-year-old from the Gmunden district was driving his car on Thursday at 10 p.m. in the Vorchdorf municipal area on the L1242 toward Mühltal. A 19-year-old woman from the Vöcklabruck district was in the passenger seat. According to his own account, the 22-year-old likely lost control of his car due to excessive speed near the Almbrücke under the highway overpass and crashed into both sides of the bridge railing, damaging them.
Fuel-Contaminated Soil
The impact was so severe that parts of the concrete railings fell into the Alm, and the car’s engine block was torn out and hurled 28 meters across the road. After receiving first aid, the 19-year-old was transported by ambulance to a hospital. A breathalyzer test administered to the driver came back positive at 0.9 per mille. His driver’s license was temporarily suspended.
The Vorchdorf Fire Department carried out cleanup operations and contained leaked fluids. In addition, large sections of soil beneath the bridge were excavated, as fuel threatened to flow into the Alm through the bridge’s drainage system.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.