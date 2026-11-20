Not of sound mind
47-Year-Old Allegedly Threatened His Mother with a Knife
Bizarre—that’s certainly one way to describe a hearing at the Linz Regional Court. A 47-year-old man, who is alleged to have threatened his mother with a knife, sat before the judge. While he spoke of telepathic voices, the father testified in his son’s favor.
Two police patrols were called to an apartment in Traun on April 26, 2026. The father (74) opened the door for the officers; his son (47) was sitting on the couch. “He was staring into space and said he was hearing voices. They had ordered him to stab his parents,” a policewoman testified on Friday at the Linz Regional Court. The “weapon used in the crime”—a kitchen knife—was seized.
Request for Commitment
The 47-year-old faced a charge of making a dangerous threat. The district attorney’s office has requested that he be committed to a forensic-therapeutic center. According to an expert opinion, the 47-year-old suffers from paranoid schizophrenia and was not of sound mind at the time of the incident. The defendant had previously been committed in 2001.
Contradictory Statements
What actually happened in the apartment remained unclear until the very end. When the judge asked the defendant if he was ill, he received the following response: “They say I have schizophrenia, but it’s actually telepathy,” said the 47-year-old. “I went to get the knife to stab my parents, but it was all just a dream,” the defendant continued.
Father Defended His Son
While his parents had exercised their right to remain silent until the trial, both suddenly wanted to say something about the incidents on Friday. “We were sitting down having a snack. Then the boy got up with a knife and walked toward the refrigerator. I told him to put it away, and he obediently did so,” the 74-year-old recounted.
“The devil never sleeps”
“Then why did you call the police?” the judge asked. He couldn’t answer that exactly, but said this much: “Just to be safe—the devil never sleeps.” He said he wasn’t afraid, and neither he nor his wife had been threatened by the 47-year-old.
Defendant was released
A lay judges’ panel had to decide what would happen next with the 47-year-old. Ultimately, the motion for detention was rejected because no dangerous threat could be proven. The decision is not yet final.
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