Katharina Stemberger
“What I like: Cats are so incorruptible”
Audience favorite Katharina Stemberger not only captivates audiences on stage and on screen; the TV detective also shows her big heart away from the spotlight: She volunteers at an animal shelter in the Innviertel region—and urges people to comply with the mandatory neutering requirement for outdoor cats.
“I received a call for help from Upper Austria,” says Katharina Stemberger. She’s currently petting a cat, while several other cats are sneaking around her feet.
The popular TV detective—who just successfully hunted down criminals in the fifth season of “SOKO Linz” with top ratings—is visiting “Tierschutz mit Herz” in Enzenkirchen in the Schärding district.
There shouldn’t be so many strays
There are currently many new arrivals here, and funds are tight: “We take care of stray cats and take in found animals. We’re the go-to place for the districts of Ried, Schärding, and Grieskirchen. We often don’t even know how we’re going to manage,” says chairwoman Sara Rothauer.
That’s why they reached out to Stemberger, who nods: “I have one cat on ‘SOKO Linz’ and even two at home. After the call for help, I told myself: ‘Okay, Kathi, now you have to go there.’”
A Family Project and Volunteer Work
Currently, 75 cats are being cared for in Enzenkirchen; another 40 are in foster homes, and 200 stray cats are being looked after. “What I especially like here is that the shelter is a family project. The mother, her two daughters, and her son all help out together. There are many volunteers,” says Stemberger. The quality of care is impeccable.
There are several rooms for the cats, including a “kitten room” and a quarantine station, which is essential for keeping the feline residents healthy.
Cats aren’t decorations, entertainment, or stuffed animals. They are living beings with needs who also grow old.
Katharina Stemberger
Her daughter, Pia Rothauer, is a veterinarian and cares for all the four-legged friends here: “Stray cats, in particular, often come to us with cat flu or other illnesses; some are pregnant. They receive the necessary care here, and they can give birth to their kittens.”
It’s not uncommon to take in 100 new cats a year, including neglected animals. “A lot of suffering is dumped on our doorstep,” says Stemberger. “Unfortunately, one reason is that the mandatory spaying and neutering requirement for cats is often not followed.”
“Living creatures that need a lot of care”
But even Christmas can cause suffering: “It still happens that live cats end up under the Christmas tree. However, people don’t fully consider what that means. Cats can live up to 20 years. They are not decorations, not entertainment, and not stuffed animals. They are living beings with needs who require a lot of care and who will eventually get sick or grow old. You have to take responsibility!”
People should responsibly comply with the mandatory spaying/neutering requirement for outdoor cats.
Katharina Stemberger
A sponsorship can also be a Christmas gift
Stemberger wants to support the organization “Tierschutz mit Herz” ( Animal Welfare with Heart) —with an annual donation and a sponsorship. And: “You can also give the gift of helping animals this Christmas. It’s also important to me that people know just how much passion goes into the work at animal shelters throughout Austria.”
One cat—and the world is a better place
She describes herself as a “cat person”: “What I love about these velvet-pawed creatures: they’re so incorruptible! And when I come home and flop down on the sofa—no matter how stressed I am—one cat curls up on top of me, the other at my feet. Then everything is fine. You just have to listen to them purr.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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