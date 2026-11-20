One mishap follows another at the “Auszeit-WG”

Even the start was rocky, with one mishap after another. One of the two repeat offenders, a 13-year-old Syrian, ran away from the hospital and is also alleged to have committed burglaries. Now for the bombshell: The second 13-year-old housed there (he was born here but has foreign roots) actually carried out two robberies in a single day!