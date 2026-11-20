Minister: “Gfraster!”
13-Year-Old Leaves Crisis Shelter to Commit Robberies
What to do with highly criminal children? A new scandalous case from Vienna adds fuel to the fire in the increasingly heated political debate over lowering the age of criminal responsibility or the use of ankle monitors. A 13-year-old from the so-called “Auszeit” group home is alleged to have carried out two robberies in a single day. One victim was injured. The consequences: zero. The rule of law is powerless.
An increasing number of increasingly younger repeat offenders are the major cause for concern among politicians and the public. Even the raw numbers in the crime statistics point in only one direction: up! Last year, nearly 14,300 children under the age of 14 were registered as suspects! That’s a ten percent increase compared to 2024. Among children under 10, the increase is as high as one-third...
Government Divided Over Highly Criminal Children
In any case, measures have been debated within the government for months. This is because the rule of law is powerless when it comes to so-called minors who are criminally responsible. In recent weeks, the discussion has gained further momentum. For example, Vorarlberg’s Governor Wallner sharply criticized SPÖ Justice Minister Anna Sporrer— as reported.
While the ÖVP advocates lowering the age of criminal responsibility to 12, the former judge maintains that “children should be educated, not locked up.” Vienna therefore took the lead with the “Auszeit-WG”—a facility for highly criminal young offenders.
The age of criminal responsibility remains at 14. Children should be raised, not locked up. House arrest for those under 14 is being planned.
SPÖ-Justizministerin Anna Sporrer
Bild: APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT
One mishap follows another at the “Auszeit-WG”
Even the start was rocky, with one mishap after another. One of the two repeat offenders, a 13-year-old Syrian, ran away from the hospital and is also alleged to have committed burglaries. Now for the bombshell: The second 13-year-old housed there (he was born here but has foreign roots) actually carried out two robberies in a single day!
Both took place at tobacco shops in the southern district of Favoriten. After an initial heist, things turned truly brutal at another tobacco shop. The juvenile offender is said to have knocked a 65-year-old employee behind the counter to the ground and snatched the cash drawer along with the cash.
Employee Injured, but “Milchbubi” Continues to Flout the Rule of Law
The employee sustained injuries during the robbery and had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance. The judiciary and the State Criminal Police Office are investigating; both cases are pending in court—but the very young suspect will continue to laugh in the face of the rule of law until early next year. Only when he turns 14 will he be criminally liable.
Interior Minister Rants About “Juvenile Delinquents”
Interior Minister Gerhard Karner reacted grumpily to this latest incident and took a swipe at his fellow red-coalition minister: “Enough of these juvenile thugs running rings around our police! The authorities finally need better tools to deal with this.”
The authorities finally need better tools to deal with this. Lock them up properly or lower the age of criminal responsibility, as the ÖVP and I have been demanding for a long time.
ÖVP-Innenminister Gerhard Karner
Bild: Lisa Leutner
Lock-ups Not Allowed—Repeat Offenders Come and Go
While the boy is making a mockery of the authorities, the labor-intensive project of a sort of crisis shelter for delinquent children in the federal capital appears to have failed spectacularly and once and for all. This is also because a district judge has prohibited the “compulsory measure” of simply locking the so-called “time-out” shared apartment.
As a result, the two 13-year-old budding gangsters can continue to come and go more or less unhindered, day and night. And the enormous costs for social workers, psychologists, and caregivers keep piling up...
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