AK Calls for Penalties
Half of All Businesses Have No Employees Over 60
Nearly half of all companies in Upper Austria with five or more employees do not employ anyone over the age of 60. For companies with 20 or more employees, this proportion is nearly 18 percent, according to calculations released Friday by the Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor. This highlights the need for mandatory measures to encourage companies to increase the employment of older workers.
In Japan, for example, companies are required to continue employing older workers until they reach the statutory retirement age. In France, companies are required to implement action plans for the employment of older workers. In the U.S., a company’s contribution to unemployment insurance is based on the costs it incurs through layoffs, according to examples cited by the Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor.
The Austrian Trade Union Federation (ÖGB) and the Chamber of Labor have proposed a bonus-malus system. The model essentially provides for “penalty payments” for larger companies that systematically exclude older employees or force them out of their jobs. This system would create clear, predictable targets and incentives, according to the AK OÖ. Employee representatives have unequivocally rejected any increase in the statutory retirement age.
Pensioners’ Association Sees Double Standards
The Austrian Pensioners’ Association (PVÖ) also sees a need for action. “On the one hand, there are constant calls for people to work longer. Some even want to raise the statutory retirement age. On the other hand, older workers are being pushed out of companies. This double standard must finally come to an end,” criticizes PVÖ President Birgit Gerstorfer. Raising the retirement age does not create a single job.
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