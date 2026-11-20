Unanimously approved
“I never let up on this issue”
For years, there were negotiations, interventions, and delays. Now the way is clear for the modernization of the Haid Police Station. The municipal council also gave its unanimous approval. Mayor Christian Partoll feels he has reached his goal after persistent efforts. The excavators are set to roll in as early as 2027.
Good things come to those who wait: After years of discussions, negotiations, and interventions, the renovation of the Haid police station in Ansfelden is finally a done deal. After the Ministry of the Interior, the Financial Procurator’s Office, the LAWOG housing cooperative, and the municipality reached an agreement on the project and signed the contracts, the Ansfelden City Council also gave the green light on Thursday. The decision was unanimous.
Premises Long Outdated
This should finally bring a seemingly never-ending saga to a close. For years, there have been discussions about the poor structural condition and the outdated facilities at the police station. Mayor Christian Partoll therefore repeatedly applied pressure, intervening in Vienna, among other places, and pushing for a solution.
Comprehensive Modernization
Now things are finally set to get underway: excavators could roll in as early as 2027. Plans call for a comprehensive modernization and expansion of the station. In addition to barrier-free access, the project aims to create modern workspaces and better working conditions for police officers.
“Everyone has been committed to this”
“I never let up on this issue, and the entire Ansfeld political community has championed it,” says Partoll, delighted by the breakthrough. And he makes it clear: “It’s unacceptable that those who are on duty for us every day have to work under inadequate spatial conditions themselves.” There have also been some changes in staffing: There are now 32 police officers serving in Haid.
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