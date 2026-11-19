Thoughtful down to the smallest detail: The “feel of being right in the middle of it all” is spot-on

Rockstar Games perfects immersion—that “feel like you’re right in the middle of it” sensation—with a wealth of details that, taken together, create a believable and vibrant game world: There’s even a smartphone where you can “doomscroll, look at photos on a sort of Instagram, call characters, and chat with them,” Hannah says after her first few hours of gameplay. “You can really tell the 13 years of work and love that went into it.”