"Krone" Tests It for You
Here’s what the first few hours of “GTA VI” are like
It’s the gaming sensation of the decade: “GTA VI” went live here at midnight—and thousands are already in front of their PlayStation 5s, some of whom even took time off work just for this. But does this massive open-world project live up to the high expectations? “Krone” editors share their impressions.
At midnight—a few minutes later for some whose “GTA VI” codes first had to be verified by the PlayStation servers—it all began: The world of “Vice City,” the Miami-inspired setting of “GTA VI,” opened its doors to millions of players who had been eagerly awaiting the new gaming blockbuster for years.
Before you can truly explore it, however, the protagonists Jason and Lucia are introduced in more detail: In “GTA VI,” players take turns controlling the criminal duo, though they can also go on heists together—and, as we learn in the game’s opening minutes, they share a past that is as difficult as it is formative.
Jason and Lucia: A Criminal Duo Torn Apart
When it comes to the protagonists, the first difference from earlier “GTA” installments strikes us: Jason and Lucia seem more down-to-earth than the gangsters from earlier “GTA” games—there are valid reasons why they went down the wrong path, and the consequences are heartbreaking; we don’t want to reveal any more at this point so as not to spoil the surprise.
In any case, “Krone” editor Hannah finds the hero duo “super likable”—partly because the “GTA VI” intro manages to portray their complex relationship in a stylish and relatable way. Her colleague Christine finds an unexpected plot twist involving the two of them particularly exciting—one that might well leave some players “pondering for a while” how they’ll shape their gangster careers: as “professionals” or as psychopaths?
Photo Gallery: Here’s what the characters and game world of “GTA VI” look like.
Opinions are divided on the pacing of the narrative at the beginning of the game: Hannah is pleased with the “gripping start,” in which players become familiar with the controls through small gangster tasks and get to drive their first vehicles. Her colleague Dominik finds the narrative pace a bit too leisurely and struggled with drowsiness during the long, cinematic cutscenes in the first hour of gameplay. Here, one can see parallels to Rockstar’s previous game, “Red Dead Redemption 2,” which also took its time with the story.
Why the graphics in “GTA VI” blow us away
There’s one point on which we all agree: “The graphics are amazing, and so are the details,” says our “Krone” colleague Hannah. Indeed, “GTA VI” shines with highly detailed textures, realistic lighting effects and reflections—such as on the water—and equally impressive character models. The characters look even more human than in the previous game, with believable facial expressions and lifelike anatomy, flowing hair, and all the finer details.
But we’re particularly impressed by one detail: Although the game world spans dozens of square kilometers and now allows you to enter numerous buildings—a huge leap forward compared to earlier installments—“GTA VI” offers an enormous field of view and a level of detail that’s astonishing given the sheer size of the game world.
Everything fits together seamlessly and pulls you into Vice City like a whirlpool!
„Krone“-Redakteurin Christine entwickelte nostalgische Gefühle.
The level of detail is so high that Hannah could pick up books and read them. There are wonderfully realistic weather effects—when it rains, the windshield wipers turn on automatically, and the characters’ hair and clothing get wet. “Everything fits together seamlessly and pulls you into Vice City like a whirlpool,” says Christine, who was also impressed by the presentation. The excellent soundtrack adds to the experience—if you listen closely, you’ll notice that sometimes even the song playing on the car radio fits the mission. “The game world is vibrant and accessible,” says Hannah.
Guns, drugs, violence: “GTA VI” is a game for adults
It should also be noted that “GTA VI” is not for children. Cocaine use is shown within the first few minutes of the game; there is realistic violence, and there’s a lot of swearing—exclusively in English, sometimes with accents and dialects. Unfortunately, there’s no German voice acting—but at least there are subtitles. The sound effects are realistic, and the variety of sounds is spot-on—as usual, it’s a joy to cycle through the radio stations.
Thoughtful down to the smallest detail: The “feel of being right in the middle of it all” is spot-on
Rockstar Games perfects immersion—that “feel like you’re right in the middle of it” sensation—with a wealth of details that, taken together, create a believable and vibrant game world: There’s even a smartphone where you can “doomscroll, look at photos on a sort of Instagram, call characters, and chat with them,” Hannah says after her first few hours of gameplay. “You can really tell the 13 years of work and love that went into it.”
You can really tell how much work and love went into it over the past 13 years.
„Krone“-Redakteurin Hannah ist fasziniert vom Detailreichtum.
Christine felt a sense of nostalgia when she started playing: As we all know, there was already a “GTA: Vice City”—and anyone who still remembers the 2002 version of the city will be utterly blown away by the new, much more detailed and expansive version in “GTA VI.”
She also enjoys the micromanagement—in some ways, “GTA VI” almost leans toward a life simulation, for example, when the player gradually renovates their hideout. “Just like in real life, every action has an impact on the character—their appearance and their interpersonal relationships.”
We also really liked the vehicle physics in the game—it feels a bit less realistic this time around than in the previous installment; the controls for the cars, boats, and planes we drove in the game were tuned for accessibility rather than realistic simulation.
30 frames per second—and yet the PS5 is still running at its limit
But where there’s light, there’s also a little shadow: You can tell that “GTA VI” is pushing the PS5—which is slowly nearing the end of its lifespan—to its limits—even on the powerful PS5 Pro, it’s impossible to achieve more than 30 frames per second. “It’ll get really interesting in the upcoming PC version—or on the next generation of consoles,” comments “Krone” tester Dominik E. on the adequate, but not super-smooth, frame rate.
Things will get really interesting in the upcoming PC version—or on the next generation of consoles.
„Krone“-Redakteur Dominik hätte gerne eine höhere Bildrate.
During our first hands-on with “GTA VI,” we also found the controls—which are reminiscent of “Red Dead Redemption 2”—to be a bit clunky at times —the characters suffer from a certain “sluggishness,” which can become problematic in combat when you miss cover and end up taking more bullets than you’d like.
Shoot it out or sneak through missions? The choice is ours...
Speaking of combat: What’s remarkable about “GTA VI” is that you can complete missions in a variety of ways: While our colleague Hannah, during her first playthrough of “GTA VI,” completed a rescue mission using brute force before taking off in a seaplane, another tester snuck through the underbrush past our enemies’ camp, freed the target unnoticed, and made a similarly unnoticed escape with the target back through the underbrush to the plane. Almost like in stealth games à la “Splinter Cell.”
Despite occasional struggles with the controls, we also really liked the combat system: At the push of a button, time slows down, and—just like in “Red Dead Redemption 2”—you can aim precisely, complete with realistic hit zones that determine whether your opponent lives or dies.
Conclusion: Does “GTA VI” live up to the hype that’s been building for weeks? The first impression is good: likable protagonists, varied missions, and activities in the most detailed and vibrant open world in gaming history to date speak for themselves—you can really see the rumored $1.5 billion budget behind “GTA VI.” You get used to the controls and their quirks; the frame rate of just 30 frames per second is understandable given the graphical opulence of Vice City and, in the end, smooth enough for a frustration-free gaming experience. “The wait felt like an eternity, but it was worth it,” says my colleague Christine. “Krone” editor Hannah is also delighted: “The wait paid off.” The “GTA VI” phenomenon—it’s sure to be a hot topic of conversation not only in the “Krone” newsroom but everywhere else in the coming weeks.
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read the original article here.
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