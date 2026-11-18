Time pressure, stress, etc.
Austrians Are More Dissatisfied with Their Jobs Than Ever Before
The AK’s Work Climate Index is near a 30-year low: Austrians complain about time pressure and grueling work. They often have “no time to catch their breath” on the job.
The AK’s Work Climate Index shows just how dire the situation is in the workplace. The study has been surveying employees for 30 years—and the current figures are alarming.
Overall job satisfaction has even hit an all-time low, and satisfaction with one’s own company has also dropped sharply over the past ten years. “We always want to know how people in the workforce are really doing,” says Andreas Stangl, president of the AK Upper Austria.
Particularly alarming: stress in the workplace has increased dramatically. Time pressure, mentally taxing and exhausting work, and constant pressure without time to catch one’s breath are taking an ever-greater toll on employees.
Mental Stress at a New High
Overall, mental stress is at an all-time high. Working while sick is also on the rise—a dangerous vicious cycle, because those who go to work while sick risk their health and prolong their illness.
According to the survey, the average workweek in Austria is 36.6 hours. Employees, however, would prefer to work only 33.9 hours. This means there is a wide gap between reality and their preferences. Even more alarming: Only 41 percent of skilled workers believe it is likely they will stay in their jobs until retirement.
AK Director Stangl is advocating for better working conditions for employees: “We need fair working conditions, adequate staffing, employee participation, and protection against burnout.”
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