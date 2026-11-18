ÖSV star Gstrein:
“I managed to salvage the situation with the silver medal”
In the “Krone” series “Hüttengeflüster” featuring our ski stars, the spotlight is on Fabio Gstrein this time! He chats about the home race in Gurgl, the nickname “Ötzi” that his wife doesn’t like, and offers ruthless self-criticism despite his Olympic medal.
“Krone”: Home race in Gurgl! On Sunday, you’ll literally be looking from the starting gate right into your living room. What does this race mean to you?
Fabio Gstrein: Gurgl is my favorite race; it’s grown dear to my heart. Of course, because it’s right here at home, but also because this slope has everything a slalom needs—you have to be able to do it all. But we slalom skiers generally have an extremely attractive race calendar. After Gurgl, Adelboden and Schladming round out my top three races.
Your nickname, “Ötzi,” also shows just how deeply rooted you are in your Ötztal homeland. Who actually gave you that nickname, and how happy are you with it?
I remember that exactly. It was Heri Hörbst, my youth coach in Stams. I’m totally fine with it—otherwise, my nicknames would just get sillier and sillier (laughs). Besides, with “Ötzi,” everyone knows right away where I’m from. My wife and my parents aren’t really happy about it, though—they think “Ötzi” sounds a bit rough and not very nice.
How much time do you spend at your brother Sandro’s farm?
As much as possible. I like to help out—it grounds me, and I enjoy it. I like to schedule my training so that it works around that.
As a layperson, it’s hard to understand how you manage to keep your bearings in that forest of slalom gates. How difficult is it really?
Every athlete is different. I could never remember what Felli (Manuel Feller, ed.) memorizes. I’d overthink it too much, brake too much. I’m a fast course-scouter; I memorize very little—really just the key sections.
So what’s your preferred state of mind when you’re in the starting gate?
Sometimes it even helps me if I feel a bit of pressure or a time crunch right before the start. I want to keep the race at arm’s length for as long as possible. And then I just dive right in.
In Levi, there was a debacle—partly due to bad luck. How strong are Austria’s men’s slalom team right now?
We’re fast in training, but we rarely manage to carry that over into the race. And of course, we’re missing Blacky (Marco Schwarz no longer races slalom, ed.) and Felli (injured, ed.). Speaking for myself, the last World Cup season was one to forget. I only managed to salvage it with my Olympic silver medal… That’s definitely not what I—or we—aspire to.
Wait a minute! Is a season with an Olympic silver medal just “passable”? Aren’t you being a little too hard on yourself?
Of course, a medal like that is a big deal. Not everyone has one—the Olympics only happen every four years. I can be proud of that achievement—it was truly amazing. But you have to be honest with yourself, and the rest just wasn’t anything to write home about.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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