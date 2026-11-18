“Krone”: Home race in Gurgl! On Sunday, you’ll literally be looking from the starting gate right into your living room. What does this race mean to you?

Fabio Gstrein: Gurgl is my favorite race; it’s grown dear to my heart. Of course, because it’s right here at home, but also because this slope has everything a slalom needs—you have to be able to do it all. But we slalom skiers generally have an extremely attractive race calendar. After Gurgl, Adelboden and Schladming round out my top three races.