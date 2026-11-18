"Children Sleep There"
Thomas Stipsits finds hate mail in his mailbox!
For Thomas Stipsits, returning from his vacation in Greece ended with an unpleasant surprise. The Austrian actor and cabaret artist discovered several hate letters in his mailbox because of his role as René Benko in the ORF film “Benko – Size Does Matter.” What a shock!
On Instagram on Wednesday, the 43-year-old visibly expressed his horror and distress. He made it clear that he’s perfectly fine with criticism of his work. But certain lines shouldn’t be crossed. You can tell he’s worried about his family!
“But going to someone’s private home and throwing things into their mailbox—insults and other things—that goes too far. Honestly. Right where my children are sleeping. Where my family is sleeping. Guys, that’s not okay,” he said.
“It Was a Movie”
Stipsits was particularly upset that the messages weren’t posted online, but placed directly in front of his house, in his mailbox. He said he could handle harsh comments about himself.
Here is Thomas Stipsits’s powerful video message on Instagram:
“You can write that I’m stupid, that I’m ugly. That I can’t act, that I have yellow teeth. I can handle all that,” he explained. What bothers him, however, is that this is happening right at his home: “Coming to my house—I don’t think that’s very cool.”
’sAppeal to ReasonThe hate is directed at his Benko movie. The actor makes it clear that he was merely playing a role and shouldn’t be confused with the character.
It was a movie. I’m not René Benko. I’m Thomas Stipsits, who played him.
Thomas Stipsits
“It was a movie. I’m not René Benko. I’m Thomas Stipsits, who played him,” he made unmistakably clear. Finally, he issued an urgent appeal to the authors of the news reports: “Leave my family and my private life at home alone.”
With these words, Stipsits draws a clear line between public criticism and personal attacks—a line that, for him, begins where his family ends. It is currently unclear whether he has filed a police report.
Thomas Stipsits is one of Austria’s best-known cabaret artists and actors. His most successful film is undoubtedly the cult comedy “Griechenland.” He is also known for his “Love Machine” films and, as an author, for his Stinatz crime novels.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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