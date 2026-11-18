Rangnick Has No Preferred Draw in Euro Qualifiers

Next year, the team will be competing for a spot in EURO 2028; the group draw will take place on December 6 in Belfast. Rangnick says he has no “dream draw” and hopes that many players who were recently unavailable will return for the next training camp in March of next year. The roster might change in 2027, but the style of play will not. Despite some criticism from experts, Rangnick says the team will stick to its pressing game. “You always have to take a closer look at who’s saying what and how much knowledge is behind it. Sometimes it’s a lot of opinion backed by relatively little knowledge.”