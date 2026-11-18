A Message to Critics
Rangnick: “Is that really what many people want?”
Austrian national team head coach Ralf Rangnick expressed satisfaction with the “emotional” 2026 international season. However, following the 1-1 draw against Israel that concluded the Nations League group stage, the German also issued a message to all critics of his high-pressing style.
On Tuesday, following the 1-1 draw against Israel in Debrecen to close out the Nations League, Rangnick gave a positive assessment of the year. “We lost only two games all year, and those were against the world champions and the World Cup runners-up,” emphasized Austria’s national team coach. If he had to describe the international year in one word, he would choose “emotional,” said the German, referring in particular to the World Cup.
Apart from the knockout-round losses to Spain and Argentina, there were seven wins and four draws in 2026. At the World Cup, a dramatic 3-3 draw against Algeria secured a spot in the Round of 16, where the run ended against Spain. In the Nations League, the ÖFB squad earned promotion while remaining undefeated—a success that Rangnick rates very highly.
“If we finish first in this group with 12 points, we can be absolutely satisfied,” said the 68-year-old, pointing to the many absences, especially during the fall international break. “Nevertheless, I know there’s still plenty of room for improvement and that we can get even better.”
Rangnick Has No Preferred Draw in Euro Qualifiers
Next year, the team will be competing for a spot in EURO 2028; the group draw will take place on December 6 in Belfast. Rangnick says he has no “dream draw” and hopes that many players who were recently unavailable will return for the next training camp in March of next year. The roster might change in 2027, but the style of play will not. Despite some criticism from experts, Rangnick says the team will stick to its pressing game. “You always have to take a closer look at who’s saying what and how much knowledge is behind it. Sometimes it’s a lot of opinion backed by relatively little knowledge.”
He won’t strip the ÖFB team of its greatest strength. “When we play with our best starting eleven, we have to look at where our strengths lie, what our weapons are, and what sets us apart. And then to say we have to play more tiki-taka or focus more on possession—you still have to ask: Who can do that, and with which players can we pull it off?” Rangnick asked.
Head coach shrugs off criticism of pressing
He knows there’s room for improvement in the team’s play with the ball. “But when people say things like, ‘We shouldn’t press and counter-press so much anymore,’ then all I can really do is shrug my shoulders, raise my eyebrows—or both—or shake my head,” said Rangnick.
In this context, the national team coach pointed to England’s Nations League victory in Spain. “When you see how the English played there in the first 60 minutes, as long as they were at full strength: That was pressing at its finest, that was counter-pressing at its finest, that was a highly aggressive game. And if we were to say now that we’re not going to play that way anymore, then we’d be right back where Austria was four and a half years ago. I dare say I doubt that’s what many people in Austria really want.”
His frustration with various expert opinions does nothing to dampen Rangnick’s confidence for the coming year. “If we have more or less everyone on board, I believe we’ll have more opportunities than we did a year ago.” Rangnick mentioned that “some young players are stepping up, and exciting developments may be on the horizon.”
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