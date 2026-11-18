State Leader Angry
“Wake up already, Minister of Justice!”
Offenders under the age of 14 are becoming an increasingly serious problem: Vorarlberg’s state leader, Markus Wallner, has finally had enough. He is calling on SPÖ Minister of Justice Anna Sporrer to finally take action. “Get moving,” he urges her.
Nine state leaders, one opinion: When it comes to juvenile crime, looking the other way is no longer an option. Most recently, two youths aged 12 and 14 are said to have kicked a 12-year-old acquaintance in Vienna and stolen his wireless headphones. In Vorarlberg, two 13-year-old repeat offenders known to the police attacked a 72-year-old man from behind and beat him to the ground. Also in Vorarlberg, a 13-year-old made headlines for allegedly committing over 300 crimes already this year.
At their most recent conference, the state governors therefore called for talks with the federal government and changes to criminal law. “This is not a partisan outcry, but a unanimous cry for help from the states,” Markus Wallner, the current chair of the committee, told the “Krone.” “If nine state governors see a need for action and the Minister of Justice still shows no awareness of the problem, then something is seriously wrong.”
Vorarlberg’s ÖVP governor is now also stepping up the pressure on the head of the judiciary. “Minister Sporrer must finally wake up and acknowledge reality,” he says. “Anyone who repeatedly commits serious crimes must also face tangible consequences—regardless of whether they are 13 or 14 years old. Age must not be a free pass for violence. We must also protect the victims and not just keep discussing what else we can offer the perpetrators.”
Wallner is therefore calling for the age of criminal responsibility to be lowered to twelve and for measures to allow for the mandatory placement of dangerous juvenile repeat offenders if necessary. “This isn’t about putting children in prison. It’s about ensuring that our constitutional state remains capable of taking action, even against young violent offenders. Anyone who poses a danger to others must not be allowed to simply carry on unhindered.”
His appeal to Vienna: “Ms. Sporrer, get your act together at last! People rightly expect the state to protect them. We don’t need any more excuses or whitewashing—we need real consequences. Protecting the public must take priority—even over ideological blinders.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.