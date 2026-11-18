Vorarlberg’s ÖVP governor is now also stepping up the pressure on the head of the judiciary. “Minister Sporrer must finally wake up and acknowledge reality,” he says. “Anyone who repeatedly commits serious crimes must also face tangible consequences—regardless of whether they are 13 or 14 years old. Age must not be a free pass for violence. We must also protect the victims and not just keep discussing what else we can offer the perpetrators.”