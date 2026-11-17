Distancing
JKU Does Not Display Artwork with Nazi Ties on Campus
The ÖH Linz accuses Johannes Kepler University of exhibiting a work by an artist with Nazi ties on campus. The university administration strongly refutes the allegations.
Johannes Kepler University Linz distances itself from the ÖH’s accusation that a work by an artist with Nazi ties is on display at the Auhof campus.
“The work in question is by the renowned Linz artist Helmuth Gsöllpointer, who was only 12 years old when the Nazi regime ended in 1945,” emphasizes Andreas Janko, JKU Vice Rector for Teaching and Students. “The accusation is therefore completely baseless. To be honest, I find it strange that such serious accusations are being made without verifying them or contacting us.”
There are several works of art by Gsöllpointer on JKU’s Auhof campus—one of them is the piece in question at the Ch@t Café.
Numerous Awards
Gsöllpointner, a Linz-based artist born in 1933, was named an honorary senator of JKU in 2002. He has received numerous awards for his artistic work and his contributions. He was also offered the Grand Decoration of Honor in Gold for Services to the Republic of Austria, which he declined. He also served as rector of the University of Art and Industrial Design in Linz. He passed away in 2025.
According to JKU, this artist and his work are entirely uncontroversial. While one of Gsöllpointner’s sculptures on campus is on permanent loan from the Nordico City Museum, the work in question comes from the estate of Herbert Koller. Koller was also a member of JKU’s Honorary Community.
Posthumous Revocation of Honorary Status
Following an investigation initiated by the Rector’s Office into the Honorary Community for ties to National Socialism or other anti-democratic activities, Koller was posthumously stripped of this honor in 2025. Koller joined the NSDAP as early as 1931, held positions in the SA beginning in 1938, and in the SS beginning in 1941. Additional incriminating biographical details have been documented.
The JKU is therefore currently investigating whether the work in question is on loan to or was donated to the JKU and how this situation should be handled. The university distances itself from all anti-democratic or fascist influences and ideologies. However, the focus is on the artwork of an artist whom the university considers to be completely uninvolved and beyond reproach.
The review process is still ongoing
The investigation in question has not yet been completed—but JKU intends to take appropriate action after careful consideration.
“Instead of making unsubstantiated accusations, I expect the ÖH to help identify the black sheep among the students,” said Alexander Freischlager, Vice Rector for Campus Development, Digitalization, and Sustainability.
Anti-Semitic Graffiti
Just this week, anti-Semitic graffiti (crossed-out Stars of David) was discovered on walls at JKU and immediately removed on the instructions of the Rector’s Office: “It is not a single piece of art by Gsöllpointer that is the problem, but those who so blatantly disregard our democratic and human values!”
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