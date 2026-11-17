Turmoil in the Coalition
Wind Power: Haimbuchner Shows the ÖVP a “Yellow Card”
With just under a year to go before the state election in Upper Austria, a rift is looming in the black-blue coalition: FPÖ leader Manfred Haimbuchner is warning the ÖVP against abandoning the jointly agreed wind power exclusion zones.
A year before the state election in the fall of 2027, a full-blown conflict is looming within the black-blue coalition in Upper Austria. The trigger is wind power: While the new ÖVP State Councilor for Economic Affairs and Energy, Christiane Frauscher, has announced a more open approach, FPÖ leader and Deputy Governor Manfred Haimbuchner insists on maintaining the existing restrictions. On Tuesday, he issued a clear warning to his coalition partner.
Suddenly, the winds are shifting within the ÖVP
The background: In December 2024, Haimbuchner and the then-ÖVP State Councilor for Economic Affairs, Markus Achleitner, presented a plan for wind power exclusion zones covering about one-third of Upper Austria’s territory. The aim was to permanently protect particularly sensitive natural areas from wind turbines. However, a corresponding regulation has not yet been enacted.
Now the political winds could be shifting. Achleitner’s successor, Christiane Frauscher, announced in her inaugural address to the state parliament an open-technology approach to energy policy, in which wind power would also have a place. “I am here to make things possible, not to prevent them,” she explained.
Haimbuchner Insists on Old Agreement
Haimbuchner is resisting this potential change in course. He feels that the ÖVP wants to move away from the exclusion zones. “I will not back down from this,” the FPÖ leader made clear on Tuesday. The exclusion zones presented jointly with Achleitner are the result of years of expert work and were not created on a political whim.
At the same time, Haimbuchner reminds the ÖVP of the agreement reached at the time: “Pacta sunt servanda,” he says, invoking the Latin principle that contracts must be honored. He intends to stick to his course even beyond the 2027 state election.
200-Million-Euro Project Takes Center Stage
The dispute over the planned wind farm in Sandl in the northern Mühlviertel region is particularly contentious. The project, with an investment volume of more than 200 million euros, would have been effectively blocked by the exclusion zones originally proposed. It was precisely this project that contributed to a change of heart within the ÖVP.
Haimbuchner, however, counters with arguments based on nature conservation. He argues that the “buzzword ‘energy transition’” cannot justify every encroachment on nature. However, his stance is not a blanket rejection of wind power: existing wind farms could be expanded, and older turbines replaced with more powerful ones. Particularly sensitive natural areas, on the other hand, must remain protected.
Controversy Over the Press Conference
The organization of the media event caused further friction. Haimbuchner originally intended to explain the technical basis for the exclusion zones together with state officials at a state press conference. Because the issue also concerned the departments of energy and regional planning, this event did not take place. Instead, the FPÖ held a press conference.
Exclusion zones jeopardize future investments in the region and, consequently, jobs.
WKO-Präsidentin Doris Hummer
Bild: WKOÖ/Hannes Buchinger
Haimbuchner subsequently criticized communication within the state: “Message control exists in Upper Austria, too.”
The ÖVP’s new wind power policy is receiving backing from Chamber of Commerce President Doris Hummer. She strongly warns against the exclusion zones defended by Haimbuchner: “Exclusion zones jeopardize future investments in the region and, consequently, jobs.” The EU calls for acceleration zones, not exclusion zones.
Especially for energy-intensive Upper Austria, the expansion of wind power is crucial to reducing dependence on energy imports and ensuring stable electricity prices in the long term. Hummer is therefore pushing for the implementation of the planned wind farms in Sandl, Königswiesen, the Kobernaußerwald, and on the Schiffberg.
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