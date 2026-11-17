Survey of 16 establishments

Labor costs now account for just under 43 percent of net sales; ten years ago, that figure was just under 40 percent. At the same time, the operating profit margin fell from 16.06 to 14.65 percent. And from this amount, the owners must still pay rent, interest, and often their own salary, among other expenses. The calculations are based on a supplementary survey of 16 restaurants.

Economics professor Schneider sees rising costs, increasing bureaucracy, and the difficulty of finding successors as the biggest challenges facing traditional taverns. Smaller family-run businesses, in particular, are coming under increasing pressure as a result.