The Battle for Cultural Heritage
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Schnitzel is getting more expensive, and so is beer. But less and less of that money is staying in the landlords’ pockets. A new study shows just how much pressure Upper Austria’s traditional pubs are under. Now, pub culture is even set to become part of the intangible cultural heritage.
A roast pork with dumplings, a freshly tapped beer, and a lively discussion about everything under the sun at the regulars’ table. What has been a given for generations of Upper Austrians could one day become a rarity. That’s because the classic pub is fighting for survival. Just how serious the situation is is shown by a new study by economics professor Friedrich Schneider, which was presented on Tuesday together with restaurateurs Günter Hager and Thomas Mayr-Stockinger.
Only 450 Traditional Taverns Left
The numbers give pause for thought: Of the roughly 6,000 dining establishments in Upper Austria, experts estimate that only about 450 are traditional taverns. By comparison, Asian cuisine accounts for an estimated 600 establishments, and there are just as many small local bars, bars, and pubs. However, the study’s authors are by no means trying to disparage other cuisines. Rather, they warn against this loss: “We must once again recognize our Upper Austrian tavern, with its regulars’ table, for what it is: a piece of our identity,” emphasizes Mayr-Stockinger.
Traditional gathering places are disappearing
For while new dining concepts are emerging, traditional gathering places are disappearing. According to the Chamber of Commerce, the number of establishments registered as taverns fell by only one percent between 2015 and 2025. But this statistic tells only half the story: Not every establishment officially listed as a tavern is actually still a classic tavern with a regulars’ table, regional cuisine, and community life.
Expensive Beer, Lower Profits
The economic trend is particularly striking. In 2016, half a liter of beer cost an average of 3.73 euros at the establishments surveyed; today, it costs 5.27 euros. A Wiener schnitzel rose in price from 11.11 to 17.80 euros over the same period. Nevertheless, pub owners are left with proportionally less profit. “We weren’t the ones who drove prices up; rather, we were driven up by the prices,” explains Mayr-Stockinger.
Survey of 16 establishments
Labor costs now account for just under 43 percent of net sales; ten years ago, that figure was just under 40 percent. At the same time, the operating profit margin fell from 16.06 to 14.65 percent. And from this amount, the owners must still pay rent, interest, and often their own salary, among other expenses. The calculations are based on a supplementary survey of 16 restaurants.
Economics professor Schneider sees rising costs, increasing bureaucracy, and the difficulty of finding successors as the biggest challenges facing traditional taverns. Smaller family-run businesses, in particular, are coming under increasing pressure as a result.
“Canada Has Beautiful Mountains, Too”
The consequences extend far beyond the menu. When the last village tavern closes, clubs lose their meeting place, regulars lose their home, and communities lose a piece of their social life. Regional farmers, butchers, and bakers also lose important customers. “Canada has beautiful mountains too, but no Kaiserschmarrn, no schnitzel, no Heurigen,” Hager sums it up. For him, the pub is far more than just a place to eat and drink. It’s a piece of regional identity that can’t simply be replaced by international restaurant concepts.
Young people no longer want to take over these businesses
Added to this is a problem that cannot be solved by raising schnitzel prices: Fewer and fewer young people want to take over a business where long working hours, high investments, and uncertain profits await them. Schneider therefore calls for less bureaucracy, incentives for renovating old taverns, and new business models. In some communities, for example, community cooperatives could help preserve the tavern.
Tavern Culture as Intangible Cultural Heritage
Particularly exciting, however, is an initiative that Mayr-Stockinger and his colleagues are already working on: “Upper Austrian pub culture with the Stammtisch” is to be recognized as intangible cultural heritage. The aim is not to protect individual buildings, but to honor the traditions, regional cuisine, and social interaction they represent. The hope behind this is that what is recognized as cultural heritage will receive more attention and could be supported in a more targeted manner. After all, the study makes one thing clear: a pub cannot be saved by nostalgia alone. It must also become economically viable again.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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