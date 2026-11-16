Despite language support
Seven out of ten children struggle with German
A milestone anniversary, a scientific study, and plenty of praise for language support: On Monday, a review was conducted at Linz City Hall. But behind the encouraging success stories lies a less pleasant reality. That’s because around 70 percent of four- and five-year-olds in the city’s kindergartens still need additional help learning German.
Twenty years of language support is a reason to celebrate for the city of Linz. SP Mayor Dietmar Prammer and SP Deputy Mayor Karin Leitner presented a report on Monday that is certainly impressive. At least at first glance. While the city speaks of significant progress, seven out of ten four- and five-year-olds in municipal kindergartens still need additional support in learning German. This figure shows just how great the challenge remains, even after two decades.
Well-Known Study as Proof of Success
A study by the European University of Flensburg serves as evidence of the effectiveness of language support. According to the study, of the 300 children examined, 90 had sufficient German language skills at the start; by the end, that number had risen to 224. An encouraging result, no question. But this scientific finding isn’t really new. The study was completed back in May 2025 and was already the subject of a “Krone” report the previous year.
Demand Keeps Rising
So while the city looks back on well-known successes as it marks its anniversary, it’s worth taking a closer look at the less encouraging figures. For instance, the number of children in language support programs has risen from 1,838 to 2,096 over the course of four years. The trend is even more pronounced among those who still require support even after the third language assessment: While there were 1,382 children in 2020–21, that number has now risen to 1,708.
Significant Challenges Remain
Conversely, the number of children who no longer required additional support after the third assessment fell from 456 to 388. While these figures cannot be compared one-to-one as a success rate, they do illustrate how significant the challenges remain despite years of effort.
The City Has Responded
The city has since responded to the researchers’ recommendations. Going forward—and in fact, already now—there will be a greater focus on working in small groups of no more than three children; educators will receive additional training; and children will be given more opportunities to express themselves. In total, there are approximately 47.6 full-time positions for language educators available in the 59 municipal kindergartens.
“We need to get even better”
“The scientific monitoring shows progress and highlights where we still need to improve,” Prammer emphasizes. Leitner also points out the importance of early intervention and the involvement of families.
However, it is not yet clear from the presented findings whether the new measures will actually lead to sustained improvements in outcomes.
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