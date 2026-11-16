Seven out of ten children struggle with German

Demand Keeps Rising

So while the city looks back on well-known successes as it marks its anniversary, it’s worth taking a closer look at the less encouraging figures. For instance, the number of children in language support programs has risen from 1,838 to 2,096 over the course of four years. The trend is even more pronounced among those who still require support even after the third language assessment: While there were 1,382 children in 2020–21, that number has now risen to 1,708.