Enter & Win
Parov Stelar Invites You to His Big Home Show in Vienna
With more than 1,000 shows worldwide, two decades on international stages, and an unmistakable sound, Parov Stelar has long been one of Austria’s most important musical exports. On December 4, 2026, this exceptional artist will return to the Wiener Stadthalle for a special home show. The “Krone” is giving away 10 pairs of standing-room-only tickets for the event.
The focus of the evening will be Parov Stelar’s latest artistic chapter, “Artifact.” With the album of the same name, the musician is breaking new ground, combining electronic precision with orchestral elements, analog textures, and a cinematic atmosphere. Influences from silent-film aesthetics, ’80s synth sounds, and darker electronic soundscapes blend with the unmistakable style that has captivated Parov Stelar’s audience for years.
New Show Meets Great Classics
“Artifact” is also set to open up a world all its own in a live setting. An elaborate show is being created for the Wiener Stadthalle, where music, lighting, and visual storytelling merge. In addition to the new arrangements, fans can of course look forward to selected classics from Parov Stelar’s previous work.
For the artist himself, the return to Vienna is something special: exactly ten years after his performance at the Wiener Stadthalle in December 2016, he is returning to the same venue. According to Parov Stelar, the new show will be bigger, more visually intense, and more emotional—without forgetting his musical past.
Enter toWin
The December 4, 2026, performance at the Wiener Stadthalle is one of Parov Stelar’s biggest shows of the year and will be a special homecoming during his international live tour. To celebrate, the “Krone” is giving away 10 pairs of tickets. Simply fill out the form below by the entry deadline of November 25 at 9:00 a.m., and you’ll be entered into the drawing.
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