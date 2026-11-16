Parov Stelar Invites You to His Big Home Show in Vienna

Enter toWin

The December 4, 2026, performance at the Wiener Stadthalle is one of Parov Stelar’s biggest shows of the year and will be a special homecoming during his international live tour. To celebrate, the “Krone” is giving away 10 pairs of tickets. Simply fill out the form below by the entry deadline of November 25 at 9:00 a.m., and you’ll be entered into the drawing.