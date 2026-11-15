ÖGK Chief Huss: “We’ll discuss this internally!”

Huss Wants a Debate “in the Living Room”

Huss demonstrated just how sensitive the issue is for him when he turned his attention to his own party. In light of the internal leadership debates, he said that the state of the SPÖ “hurts me deeply.” It also pains him “that we in the SPÖ are having such a hard time finding a unified stance.” His wish for his fellow party members: “That they argue in the living room and less on the balcony.”