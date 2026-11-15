States Want a Share of the “Pensioners’ Billion”

One insider calls the money a buffer used to plug the well-known large holes. Just this Saturday, it was revealed that the ÖGK’s current financial forecast shows a deficit of 72.1 million euros for 2026—in August, the figure was still 151.5 million. Health insurance fund chief Peter McDonald sees this as the result of “consistent work.”

Dedicated Line to Be Cut

The union has no plans to transfer about one-third of this amount to the states. However, it became clear—at the latest when Andreas Babler stepped down as SPÖ leader—that the state party leaders of the Social Democrats want to revive an old alliance. The “direct line,” as the state-level Social Democrats call it, from ÖGB President Wolfgang Katzian to the Vice Chancellor’s office is to be cut off. This line of communication reportedly ran through Babler’s chief of staff and Katzian confidante, Sandra Breiteneder. The billion will be paid for by pensioners. The only remaining point of contention is who gets to spend it.