LIVE: Slalom Season Opener! How Will the ÖSV Women Fare?

Shiffrin and Vlhova have dominated Levi for a decade

Nine of the ten races went to Shiffrin, who will now skip at least the first two slaloms in Levi and Gurgl because she wants to focus more on the speed disciplines. A glance at the statistics shows what her absence in Finland means: Since 2012, the U.S. star has claimed nine victories in the Lapland Slalom, finished second four times, and third once. There was practically no getting past her. Only Petra Vlhova has been able to keep up with Shiffrin in recent years. The two have split the victories among themselves in the last 14 races.