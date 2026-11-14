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Final Police Report

Stand-up Paddleboarder (31) Drowned During Nighttime Outing

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14.11.2026 08:00
The woman from Wels had gone on a nighttime outing on the Traun River with her boyfriend (38).
The woman from Wels had gone on a nighttime outing on the Traun River with her boyfriend (38).(Bild: AFP/KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV)
Porträt von Christoph Gantner
Von Christoph Gantner

A nighttime outing this summer by a 31-year-old woman and her 38-year-old boyfriend ended in tragedy. Following her death while stand-up paddleboarding, however, the authorities took every precaution. A forensic report and the police’s final report now confirm the initial assumptions.

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It was one of the most tragic events of this summer: On July 25, the woman from Wels (31) had planned a nighttime trip to the Traunspitz with her boyfriend (38) from St. Marienkirchen an der Polsenz (Upper Austria). Both intended to spend the night on the Traun River, where they ran into the woman’s ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend.

The four are said to have consumed alcohol and the stimulant ketamine together. A dispute between the couples then reportedly broke out over a trivial matter. The young woman and her boyfriend then paddled back along the Traun River. During this time, the 38-year-old is said to have lost sight of his girlfriend. When the man heard her scream shortly afterward, he made an emergency call.

Third-party negligence ruled out
Emergency responders found the woman. She was floating in the water; although she was taken to the Wels Hospital, it was too late to save her. The district attorney’s office ordered an autopsy. A preliminary result of the forensic autopsy was already available on the Monday following the accident. The 31-year-old had drowned.

Now, more than three months later, the Wels District Attorney’s Office has also received the police’s final report. The medical examiner’s office has ruled out third-party negligence in the woman’s drowning death, confirmed District Attorney Kerstin Kutsam upon inquiry.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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