Mockery for Microsoft: “Switched to carrier pigeons”

Some employees are hoping for longer outages

As the saying goes, one man’s misfortune is another’s joy. Alongside mockery and schadenfreude online, many affected users on social media are expressing the hope that the problems will persist even longer, thereby giving them a “long weekend.” The mockery from a user named Nick Jacobs was particularly vivid (see X-post below). Since Microsoft Outlook was no longer working, he said he had switched to carrier pigeons. His message to colleagues: “I hope you find this pigeon and the attached PDF in good health.” In a reply, one follower remarked that he was still waiting for the update for “Pigeon Version 18.6.2.”