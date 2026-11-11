Ukraine Talks
Former Confidant Reveals Putin’s “Diabolical Plan”
The peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi have come to an end. No breakthrough was achieved—instead of the war, the “European security architecture” was chosen as the main topic. The parties once again hit a wall on the territorial issue, with the Kremlin taking the opportunity to add fuel to the fire.
From November 10 to 11, the trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the U.S. took place under the Arabian sun. The discussions are described as having been very “tough.”
Among the positive outcomes are a renewed agreement on a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine and the fact that, regarding a European security system, “mutual understanding was found in some areas but not in others.” No breakthroughs were achieved on any other issues.
Moscow Will Stop at Nothing on the Territorial Issue
The main obstacle remains the territorial issue. According to American negotiators, there is no trust between the sides. Ukraine did hint, however, that an agreement with Russia might be reached “by New Year’s.” However, the Kremlin is not willing to compromise. “Every centimeter of our soil will be returned to Russia—one way or another. Let the European newspapers continue to live in a world of their own illusions,” declared Russia’s chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, immediately after the negotiations.
Putin likely has something entirely different in mind
As a former Duma deputy and once a close confidant of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, the renowned Russian journalist Alexander Nezorov knows the Russian regime—which he now calls “schizophrenic”—better than almost anyone else. He originally fell out of favor because of his condemnation of the war in Ukraine. Today, he is certain: “Putin’s plan is generally becoming clearer and clearer. It is diabolical.” Newsorov went on to explain exactly what he meant by that.
At the beginning, he says, the so-called “special military operation” was drummed into the backward Russian population via television. “With ridiculous excuses about alleged denazification,” he says. According to this expert, however, the real target isn’t Ukrainian territories, cities, or natural resources at all. “All he wants are crowds of people that he can mobilize, arm, and use as a battering ram to bring Eastern European countries back under Russian control. And to restore the USSR.”
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