Former Confidant Reveals Putin’s “Diabolical Plan”

Moscow Will Stop at Nothing on the Territorial Issue

The main obstacle remains the territorial issue. According to American negotiators, there is no trust between the sides. Ukraine did hint, however, that an agreement with Russia might be reached “by New Year’s.” However, the Kremlin is not willing to compromise. “Every centimeter of our soil will be returned to Russia—one way or another. Let the European newspapers continue to live in a world of their own illusions,” declared Russia’s chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, immediately after the negotiations.