“Complicit in Murder”
The acquittals in the case of the cat killing in Tyrol shook Austria. The Innsbruck Higher Regional Court filed charges against the judge in approximately 100 cases of online hate. Now the first trials have taken place in Upper Austria and Lower Austria. All ended without convictions, with diversion and compensation for damages.
Back in August, the president of the Innsbruck Regional Court, together with the president of the Higher Regional Court, had held a press conference. During the conference, they declared war on the hateful commenters who had insulted the judge following the acquittals in the “Schmotzer” case.
As a reminder: The four young Tyroleans who filmed themselves brutally killing the cat were found not liable during the trial and went unpunished. The outcry was widespread across the country and, unfortunately, also led to online hate directed at the judge.
Three women from Upper Austria received diversion
“About 100 cases were reported to the Higher Regional Court,” a spokesperson confirmed in response to an inquiry from “Krone.” Now, the first individuals identified have been brought to trial. The charges are defamation, carrying a potential sentence of up to one year in prison.
In Wels on Tuesday, three women (aged 32, 55, and 74) stood trial. Specifically, the case involves a Facebook post that the women are alleged to have shared. In it, the judge was not only named and pictured but also vilified as an “accomplice to murder.” The poster also insinuated that she did not want to take responsibility and was trying to save herself work. According to the prosecutor, the defendants clearly endorsed this post.
Judge Awarded Damages
The women, who confessed and had no prior criminal records, were not convicted: all three were offered a diversion. They must pay fines of 200, 240, and 420 euros, respectively, after which the case will be dismissed. In the media-related proceedings, two of the women were ordered to pay 460 euros and the third 100 euros in damages to the Tyrolean judge.
In St. Pölten, Lower Austria, two trials also ended with diversion. A woman who posted the posters must pay 150 euros in damages, and a man must pay 200 euros plus 200 euros in flat-rate costs.
Further trials in this case are scheduled.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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