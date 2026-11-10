In Wels on Tuesday, three women (aged 32, 55, and 74) stood trial. Specifically, the case involves a Facebook post that the women are alleged to have shared. In it, the judge was not only named and pictured but also vilified as an “accomplice to murder.” The poster also insinuated that she did not want to take responsibility and was trying to save herself work. According to the prosecutor, the defendants clearly endorsed this post.