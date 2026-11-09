Upper Austrian Helps
as a coach in India: “In the end, I’m the one who’s blessed”
When children’s eyes light up, that’s the greatest reward for Gerald Lachmair from Neuzeug. The 66-year-old is currently trading his home for soccer training with schoolchildren in India.
“The children’s sparkling eyes are simply beautiful. In the end, I’m the one who’s been blessed”—when Gerald Lachmair (66) talks about his volunteer work in India, you can feel how happy it makes him. As a senior expert for “Jugend Eine Welt,” he’s currently spending five months in Nalgonda, where he works daily with children as a soccer coach at a school. This is already his second time there: “It felt like coming home to me,” he says in an emotional video call with the “Krone.”
“It really makes a difference”
“Half my luggage was filled with soccer cleats and balls. And if we need anything else, I’ll just buy it myself here. For me, it’s just a few euros; for the kids, it means the world,” says Lachmair.
The first training session with about 20 students takes place every day at six in the morning in front of the school—which is a challenge even for the retired teacher, former soccer player, and ÖFB referee. Nevertheless, his students are highly motivated: “Sometimes I have to give them a stern talking-to, but what we’re doing here really makes a difference,” he says proudly. After school, there’s a second session.
What would you like to see more of?
“More of This” is a series featuring stories about all the positive things happening in our country that usually receive far too little attention. It’s for ideas that inspire. For people who show how it can be done. Have you experienced, seen, or heard something that made you think, “We need more of this!”? Then please send us all the details to lisa.stockhammer@kronenzeitung.at
“Never a Waste of Time”
Why is he volunteering in India for such a long time without getting paid? “A small contribution like this won’t save the world, but volunteering is never a waste of time,” he says with satisfaction—and there’s nothing more to add to that, except: Please, more of this!
Are you interested in serving as a Senior Expert? Then the “Jugend eine Welt” team will support you every step of the way, from the initial consultation to your return: jugendeinewelt.at/seniorexpertsaustria, einsatz@jugendeinewelt.at, Tel.: 01/879 07 07.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.