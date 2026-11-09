as a coach in India: “In the end, I’m the one who’s blessed”

“The children’s sparkling eyes are simply beautiful. In the end, I’m the one who’s been blessed”—when Gerald Lachmair (66) talks about his volunteer work in India, you can feel how happy it makes him. As a senior expert for “Jugend Eine Welt,” he’s currently spending five months in Nalgonda, where he works daily with children as a soccer coach at a school. This is already his second time there: “It felt like coming home to me,” he says in an emotional video call with the “Krone.”