The cult-favorite Focker family is back

A New Generation Brings Chaos

Now the Focker family is back—and a lot has changed. Greg and Pam have gotten older, their children are now adults, and suddenly the next generation is taking center stage. For Greg, this could bring things full circle: the once-nervous son-in-law is now a father himself, keeping a very close eye on his children’s choice of partners. Alongside Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Teri Polo, and Blythe Danner are also back. New additions to the cast include Ariana Grande, Skyler Gisondo, Beanie Feldstein, and Eduardo Franco.