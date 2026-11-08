krone.tv Premiere
The cult-favorite Focker family is back
More than 25 years ago, Ben Stiller, as Greg Focker, had to deal with his dreaded father-in-law Jack Byrnes—played by Robert De Niro—for the first time. Now the family chaos enters the next round: In “My Wife, Our Daughter-in-Law, and Me,” the two comedy stars return to the big screen alongside superstar Ariana Grande. With krone.tv, you can watch the premiere live!
It all began in 2000 with “Meet the Parents.” In that film, Greg Focker tries to make the best possible impression on his future father-in-law, Jack Byrnes. But Jack isn’t just extremely suspicious—he’s also a former CIA agent—and makes life accordingly difficult for Greg.
The film’s huge success led to two more movies. In “My Wife, Her In-Laws, and Me,” the two families finally met, while “My Wife, Our Kids, and Me” continued the story of Greg and Pam’s turbulent family life. Over the years, the series evolved into one of Hollywood’s best-known family comedies.
A New Generation Brings Chaos
Now the Focker family is back—and a lot has changed. Greg and Pam have gotten older, their children are now adults, and suddenly the next generation is taking center stage. For Greg, this could bring things full circle: the once-nervous son-in-law is now a father himself, keeping a very close eye on his children’s choice of partners. Alongside Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Teri Polo, and Blythe Danner are also back. New additions to the cast include Ariana Grande, Skyler Gisondo, Beanie Feldstein, and Eduardo Franco.
We invite you to theAustrianpremiere
Bring your in-laws along and watchthe Austrian premiere of the fourth installment of the hit comedy series about Greg Focker and his father-in-lawon krone.tv. We’re giving away 50 pairs of tickets for the premiere on November 23, 2026, at the Village Cinema in Vienna.
Austrian Premiere of “My Wife, Our Daughter-in-Law, and Me”
When: November 23, 2026
Where: Village Cinema Vienna Mitte
Ticket pickup: 7:15–8:00 p.m.
Showtime: 8:15 p.m.
Simply fill out the form below by the entry deadline on November 16 at 9:00 a.m., and you’ll be entered into the drawing.
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