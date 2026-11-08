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Enter &amp; Win

The Nassfeld Ski Resort Just for You

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08.11.2026 05:00
Nassfeld just for you. Enter now and win a unique skiing experience.
Nassfeld just for you. Enter now and win a unique skiing experience.(Bild: Peter Maier / Austria)
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Fantastic slopes, glistening snow, and not a single other skier in sight. What would otherwise remain just a dream is once again being made possible this year by “Krone” in partnership with Nassfeld and the Hotel Gartnerkofel. On December 3, two readers from each federal state will have the once-in-a-lifetime chance to take their first turns of the winter—along with a guest—in the still-deserted Nassfeld ski resort, one day before the official start of the season. 

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Where the Carnic Alps nestle against the Italian border lies one of Austria’s most beautiful winter sports paradises. Nassfeld is not only Carinthia’s largest ski resort but also a place where winter exudes a special zest for life. 110 kilometers of slopes offer everything a skier’s heart desires.

110 kilometers of pure skiing pleasure
Wonderfully wide slopes for long carving turns, challenging steep slopes that put even experts to the test, plus a varied run down to the valley and gentle slopes for those who prefer to enjoy the winter at a leisurely pace. 28 modern lifts provide access to this winter wonderland. But what makes Nassfeld so special isn’t just the skiing. It’s that unmistakable way of life that blends Austrian and Italian influences. On one hand, Carinthian coziness; on the other, a touch of la dolce vita. All around the slopes, cozy ski huts invite you to stop for a break. A plate of Carinthian cheese noodles or Italian specialties, followed by a good cappuccino and the winter sun on your face. What more could you need to be happy?

(Bild: Peter Maier / Austria)
(Bild: Peter Maier / Austria)

A winter fairy tale you can’t buy
Now imagine standing there at the summit as the first rays of sunlight bathe the snow-covered mountains in golden light. Before you lie freshly groomed slopes where no one has left their tracks yet. No crowds at the lift, no lines. Just you, your skis, and an entire ski resort waiting to be discovered by you. It sounds like a winter fairy tale, but for 18 “Krone” readers, it could soon become a reality.

Because this year, too, it’s “Just4You” again at Nassfeld in Carinthia! Together with Bergbahnen Nassfeld and the four-star family hotel Gartnerkofel, we invite you to one of Austria’s most extraordinary skiing experiences. Two “Krone” readers from each of the nine federal states will win the privilege—along with a guest—of making their first turns in the snow one day before the official start of the season on December 3. The best part of “Just4You” can’t be measured in money. It’s the unique feeling of getting to experience something that hardly anyone else gets to enjoy.

The fabulous Hotel Gartnerkofel in Carinthia....
The fabulous Hotel Gartnerkofel in Carinthia....(Bild: zVg)
owned by the Waldner family, invites you to stay with them.
owned by the Waldner family, invites you to stay with them.(Bild: zVg)

Enter to win
Together with the Nassfeld ski resort and the Hotel Gartnerkofel****, the “Krone” is making the impossible possible: On December 3, two readers from each federal state will have the once-in-a-lifetime chance to make their first turns of the winter—along with a guest—in the still-empty Nassfeld ski resort, one day before the official start of the season. The prize also includes two nights’ stay at the exclusive Hotel Gartnerkofel**** (December 2–4), along with ski passes for both days.Simply fill out the form below by the entry deadline of November 20 at 9:00 a.m., and you’ll be entered into the drawing. 

Want to increase your chances of winning? Then we have good news for all subscribers to the “Kärntner Letter”! All participating subscribers—and those who subscribe by the entry deadline—will have double the chance to win! You can find more information and the terms and conditions here

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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