The Nassfeld Ski Resort Just for You

110 kilometers of pure skiing pleasure

Wonderfully wide slopes for long carving turns, challenging steep slopes that put even experts to the test, plus a varied run down to the valley and gentle slopes for those who prefer to enjoy the winter at a leisurely pace. 28 modern lifts provide access to this winter wonderland. But what makes Nassfeld so special isn’t just the skiing. It’s that unmistakable way of life that blends Austrian and Italian influences. On one hand, Carinthian coziness; on the other, a touch of la dolce vita. All around the slopes, cozy ski huts invite you to stop for a break. A plate of Carinthian cheese noodles or Italian specialties, followed by a good cappuccino and the winter sun on your face. What more could you need to be happy?