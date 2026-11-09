“Complete Idiot”: Influencer Drags Elderly Woman to Court

While official Austria commemorates the November pogroms of 1938 on Monday, Towa Lemberger must take her place in the defendant’s dock at the Vienna Regional Criminal Court. She has been dragged before the judge by a so-called influencer who feels insulted by the new grandmother. In fact, in a lengthy Facebook post, the Viennese woman referred to him, among other things, as a “complete idiot” and “stupid.” The bone of contention was a post by the pro-Palestine activist from last July, in which he accused Israel of genocide and called for support for Gaza.