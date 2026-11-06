Record Set: Rapid Mercilessly Routed WAC

Wolfsberg now opened up the game and had a great chance through Sankara Karamoko following a fine assist from Phillip Verhounig. Rapid goalie Niklas Hedl was there to make the save, though (28'). On the other end, Dahl set up Demir, who was denied by Lior Gliklich (30'). Schmid had seen enough and made an early substitution (35’): Marco Schabauer and Thorsten Schriebl replaced Simon Piesinger and Karamoko to more effectively limit the range of action for Demir and Matthias Seidl in the middle. The move, however, was not successful. Shortly before halftime, Seidl intercepted a poorly played ball from Wolfsberg and passed it to Dahl. The Norwegian calmly slotted it home from 18 meters after a deft feint.