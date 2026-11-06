Fraham Finally Has an ATM Again

Six years ago, when the only local retailer went out of business, Fraham also lost its only ATM. Now, residents of this community of 2,600 can once again withdraw cash. The National Bank (OeNB) is closing this gap in service with an ATM. “I am particularly pleased to be able to open the 76th ATM in my hometown. It makes life a little easier for the local population. Cash must be easily accessible to everyone,” said OeNB Vice Governor Edeltraud Stiftinger, a native of Linz.