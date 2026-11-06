National Bank Project
Fraham Finally Has an ATM Again
The municipality of Fraham in the Eferding district is now also benefiting from a National Bank initiative aimed at ensuring a secure and comprehensive cash supply throughout Austria. After more than six years, residents can once again withdraw cash quickly and easily in town.
Six years ago, when the only local retailer went out of business, Fraham also lost its only ATM. Now, residents of this community of 2,600 can once again withdraw cash. The National Bank (OeNB) is closing this gap in service with an ATM. “I am particularly pleased to be able to open the 76th ATM in my hometown. It makes life a little easier for the local population. Cash must be easily accessible to everyone,” said OeNB Vice Governor Edeltraud Stiftinger, a native of Linz.
120 New ATMs
By 2027, up to 120 new National Bank ATMs are to be installed throughout the country in communities where there is neither an ATM nor a bank branch. “Although Austria has one of the densest cash supply networks in Europe, there are still numerous large catchment areas without a bank branch or ATM. That is exactly where the OeNB’s cash initiative comes in,” said Stiftinger.
Eleven Openings in Upper Austria
In Upper Austria, the National Bank now operates eleven ATMs equipped with state-of-the-art security technology. In the event of unusual occurrences, a dye-dispensing mechanism is activated that automatically renders the cash unusable.
A Sign for Rural Areas
The costs for the municipality are kept to a minimum; it only needs to provide the premises, electricity, and internet access. Fraham’s mayor, Harald Schick, welcomes the opening: “An easily accessible ATM is now part of a municipality’s basic infrastructure. The OeNB’s decision sends an important signal to rural areas and makes a concrete contribution to the quality of life in Fraham.”
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