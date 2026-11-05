Gas Crisis: Production in Linz Reduced to a Minimum

LAT Nitrogen is the largest company in the Linz Chemical Park and produces approximately 1.5 million metric tons of fertilizer and 500,000 metric tons of technical nitrogen products annually in Upper Austria’s capital. Currently, however, production has been severely curtailed: “The plants are currently operating at the technical minimum—that is, at the lowest capacity that allows for safe operation. A complete shutdown is not planned due to the continuous production process,” Leonhard Werner, site manager at LAT Nitrogen Linz, told the “Krone.”