Suspended Sentences and Fines Following Fatal Fall

Planning Deficiencies and Unclear Responsibilities

The excavator should not have been used at the affected site prior to the rockfall. According to the expert, the excavator had been working directly on the rock at risk of collapse and not next to it, as had been suggested. Attempts were also made to clarify who was—or should have been—responsible for surveying the site: the Avalanche and Torrent Control Authority as the client, or the construction company owned by the senior partner, as specified in the bid. The original excavation plan had already become obsolete during a meeting a week before the accident; it was supposed to be revised, but the rockfall occurred before that could happen.