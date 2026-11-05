Ralf Rangnick: “This is an absolute disaster”

“The custodians are often the most powerful people”

On the topic of infrastructure in Austria, the German said: “People always say that Austria has too few sports facilities. But let’s first open up the ones we already have. Here and in Germany, too, the custodians are often the most powerful people. They hold the keys and decide who’s allowed in and out.” It’s completely different in Denmark, for example. Rangnick explains: “Mathias Gidsel, one of the world’s best handball players, once said that over there, the gyms are open day and night. And that was already the case back when Gidsel himself was still a child. And in Norway, too—which excels in all sports—everyone has access to all sports facilities.”