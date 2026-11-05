Eurofighter in Action
Bomb Threats Across Europe—Flight Forced to Land in Vienna
Several bomb threats against passenger planes caused a stir across Europe on Thursday. Vienna International Airport also received a threatening message: Four flights to and from Schwechat were targeted—prompting the deployment of Austria’s Eurofighters. In addition, a Wizz Air aircraft was forced to make an unscheduled stopover in Vienna. The police and the Ministry of the Interior are investigating.
According to police spokesperson Stefan Loidl, the email containing the vague threat against four flights was received at Vienna International Airport at 8:50 a.m. Standard security protocols were then followed. However, ongoing flight operations were not disrupted as a result.
Each passenger was screened individually
In addition, an Airbus A321 operated by the Hungarian airline Wizz Air was forced to make an unscheduled stop in Vienna. The aircraft was en route from Milan-Malpensa to Warsaw. An email containing a threat against the flight had been received in Poland. After landing at Schwechat, the aircraft was inspected.
As an eyewitness at the scene reported to the “Krone,” passengers were questioned individually and their luggage was inspected. No suspicious items were found. The aircraft was able to continue its flight later that morning.
A flight from Helsinki to Vienna was also affected by a bomb threat. The flight was operated by Jettime on behalf of Finnair. The plane nevertheless landed in Vienna as scheduled.
The Ministry of the Interior confirmed that investigations are ongoing. So far, none of the threats have proven to be genuine. As Austrian Armed Forces spokesperson Michael Bauer explained, all affected aircraft flying over Austria were escorted through the airspace by Eurofighters of the Austrian Armed Forces.
Several Aircraft Affected
The series of threats is by no means limited to Austria. A Finnair flight from Helsinki to Rome was also affected. The Italian Air Force escorted the aircraft safely to its destination, where it landed at Rome-Fiumicino Airport.
In Bulgaria, three aircraft were forced to make unscheduled landings due to bomb threats. Two planes from Copenhagen and Madrid landed in Sofia, and another from London landed in Plovdiv. According to the BBC, all three flights were operated by the Irish low-cost airline Ryanair.
Incident in France as Well
There was also an incident in France. An Aer Lingus Airbus A320 en route from Dublin to Rome was forced to land at a French military airport in Évreux, about 100 kilometers northwest of Paris. The 151 passengers and six crew members were brought to safety.
According to media reports, another aircraft operated by the Polish airline LOT was forced to land at Brussels-Zaventem Airport. In Prague, police also received warnings about possible explosive devices on board four aircraft. Specialists were to search the planes after they landed at Václav Havel Airport. However, Czech authorities assessed the threat level as low.
Bomb Alerts for Days
The latest incidents are part of a series of threats that have been disrupting air traffic in Europe for days. As early as Tuesday, about ten aircraft on intra-European routes had been affected. Among them were four Ryanair planes. All aircraft were able to land safely; no explosive devices were found.
On Monday as well, flights operated by Wizz Air and Austrian Airlines had already been diverted due to bomb threats. So far, no explosives have been discovered in any of the cases. It remains unclear who is behind the series of threats and whether the individual incidents are connected.
Large-Scale Police Operation in Salzburg
On Thursday morning, there was also a large-scale police operation in Salzburg. At the Salzburg Airport, however, it turned out that there was definitely no bomb threat—regular operations were able to continue.
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