Nails in Candy
“My kids aren’t interested in snacks anymore”
A father from Linz, who on Wednesday found a chocolate bar with a nail in it among the Halloween haul of his two children (ages 4 and 8), accompanied them himself on Saturday. He hadn’t noticed anything suspicious during the trick-or-treating. Not even when he and his son tasted the first pieces of candy. Fortunately, his wife then noticed a tear in one of the wrappers.
“On Saturday, we went on our usual Halloween route through Ebelsberg. There were eight children and three adults with us,” says Alexander A., a father from Linz.
The children rang doorbells at several houses in the neighborhood and received plenty of treats. At some houses, candy had even been placed right by the entrance for them to take.
A Walk to 50 Doors
“We went to about 50 doors. After two and a half hours, we called it a night, piled all the treats into a heap, and each child picked out what they liked best,” says the 29-year-old. His daughter Emilia (8) and his son Leon (4), who has autism, were thrilled.
On Tuesday morning, Dad Alexander and his four-year-old son sampled two pieces of chocolate from their haul. “Everything was fine and tasted good,” says A. In the afternoon, the father wanted to try a Milka Mini. “But my wife Melanie noticed a small tear in the wrapper, and that immediately set off our internal alarm bells.”
Magnet showed no reaction
The 29-year-old, who had already seen warnings on social media, removed the wrapper and ran a lightweight magnet over the chocolate snack. “Strangely enough, the magnet wasn’t attracted to the bar.” He then carefully broke apart the candy and discovered a metal nail about one centimeter long. “It had been really well hidden inside.”
A. then left everything as it was and called the police. “They arrived quickly with the forensic team and took the suspicious pieces with them.”
Other snacks were safe
No metal fragments were found in the other snacks. “But I threw everything away and told the kids that we’d buy them new candy.” However, Emilia and Leon aren’t in the mood for it right now. “Emilia was really scared; she asked if you could really hurt yourself if you bit into one.”
It’s still unclear who might be behind this malicious act. A.: “I’ll give the police a detailed description of the route. I really hope they track him down.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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