Danger During Firefighting
Two Buildings Burned Down Overnight in Southern Linz
On Tuesday evening, the Linz Professional Fire Department received several emergency calls. Callers reported a major fire in the Dauphinestraße area. Due to the large number of calls, the Ebelsberg Volunteer Fire Department was also immediately dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, it became clear that two buildings were engulfed in flames.
The fire had broken out around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters from both departments saw that two outbuildings attached to a house in a residential area on Dauphinestraße in Linz were fully engulfed in flames. The flames were visible from a distance.
It turned out that a storage shed and a garden shed were on fire. Several neighbors told the firefighters that a man was still missing inside one of the buildings.
Dangerous Gas Cylinders
The 42 firefighters immediately began intensive firefighting operations. In the process, it was discovered that two plastic gas cylinders were inside one of the affected buildings. One of these cylinders was so severely damaged by the heat that the gas had completely leaked out. The safety valve on the second cylinder had been triggered.
Initially, it was not possible to enter the fire sites. Once the flames at both fire sites had been contained enough to allow for a brief search, it fortunately turned out that no one was inside. In the process, the two gas cylinders were also recovered.
Missing Person Was Asleep in the Main Building
At the same time, police officers searched the main building and found the missing resident asleep inside. He was unharmed.
The mop-up operations proved to be extensive. After about three hours, however, the fire department’s operation was concluded. The cause of the fire is still unclear.
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