Childcare for the youngest children remains an Achilles’ heel in Upper Austria

Only 31 Municipalities Top the List

According to the report, only 31 municipalities here achieved the top grade of 1A; 141 were rated A, 75 were rated B, and a total of 32 were rated C or D. However—and this applies to the entire publication: Only 279 of the 438 municipalities in Upper Austria participated in the survey; 159 municipalities (36 percent) did not provide any data. According to the office of Christine Haberlander (ÖVP), the deputy governor responsible for the KBB, the AK study is therefore “not representative.” The only meaningful data are the 2025/26 daycare statistics presented by Haberlander in May, whose findings regarding childcare availability are significantly more positive.